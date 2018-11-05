Top 6 video games that you should not miss in November

The Quiet Man | PC, PS4 | The action-adventure label by Human Head Studios with its narrative-focused approach and a deaf protagonist might not be for everyone. Nonetheless, it is the oddity that makes it so special. Released on November 1, the story follows the life of our deaf anti-hero Dane which unfolds through a succession of cut scenes that flow between digital 3D graphics and live-action footage. The catch is that the player experiences everything from Dane's perspective which simply means that in the game you are deaf too. The players will have to solely rely on visuals to perform tasks at hand. (Image: TheQuietManGame)