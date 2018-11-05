Top 6 video games that you should not miss in November

Gaming fans will have an action-packed November, as the month will see some major releases in you should not miss. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Although winters are upon us, the month of November is bringing some serious heat for gaming fans. With stunning releases lined up across platforms, there is plenty to do whilst lying in that warm quilt on that comfortable couch. So here is how you put to use the perfect excuse of not going cold this winter, as we bring you some of the best video game releases of the month. 2/7 The Quiet Man | PC, PS4 | The action-adventure label by Human Head Studios with its narrative-focused approach and a deaf protagonist might not be for everyone. Nonetheless, it is the oddity that makes it so special. Released on November 1, the story follows the life of our deaf anti-hero Dane which unfolds through a succession of cut scenes that flow between digital 3D graphics and live-action footage. The catch is that the player experiences everything from Dane's perspective which simply means that in the game you are deaf too. The players will have to solely rely on visuals to perform tasks at hand. (Image: TheQuietManGame) 3/7 Overkill's The Walking Dead | PC, PS4, Xbox One | Based on Robert Kirkman's 'The Walking Dead' Comic, this four-player co-op first-person shooter title follows the life of protagonists Maya, Aiden, Grant, and Heather in a post-apocalyptic Washington DC, which has been taken over by zombies. Primarily focusing on cooperative gameplay, the quartet, with their own unique skills, playstyles, and backstories, have to work together to complete their objectives. The game releases on November 6. (Image: Overkill Software) 4/7 Hitman 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One | The much-awaited sequel to the extremely successful 2016 stealth game Hitman continues the legend of Agent 47 as he embarks on a mission to hunt down targets, a mysterious villain, while discovering the hidden truth about his past. The gameplay is set in six different open-world maps -- Colombia, Miami, Mumbai, Hawke's Bay in New Zealand, Vermont and the Isle of Sgail in the North Atlantic. The developers of the game, IO Interactive, has added a new mode called 'Sniper Assassin', which will introduce online co-op to the series. (Image: Hitman) 5/7 Fallout 76 | PC, PS4, Xbox One | While the Fallout series has been known for its engaging story, the latest game of the series is a step away from the usual Fallout experience. With Fallout 76, the developers, Bethesda Game Studios, has moved away from offline, single-player gameplay in favour of an online-only multiplayer adaptation. This means that every character you encounter in the game will be controlled by another player. The game releases on November 14. (Image: Bethesda) 6/7 Battlefield V | PC, PS4, Xbox One | The 16th instalment in the Battlefield series, Battlefield V is the sequel to 2016's Battlefield 1 and centres around the events of World War II. Scheduled to release on November 20, the game will feature several new multiplayer modes, including the "continuous" campaign mode 'Tides of War', 'Grand Operations', which is an expansion of the 'Operations' mode introduced in Battlefield 1 and a 64-player battle royale mode 'Firestorm'. (Image: EA) 7/7 Darksiders III | PC, PS4, Xbox One | The hack and slash action-adventure video game follows the life of Fury, one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse, as she embarks on a journey to destroy the Seven Deadly Sins. The game returns after a six-year hiatus and continues with the theme of introducing a new Horseman as the protagonist, with War and Death being the main characters of 2010's Darksiders and 2012's Darksiders II respectively. Darksiders III is all about blood, gore, exploration and fantasy, it releases on November 27. (Image: Darksiders III) First Published on Nov 5, 2018 09:16 am