Tooth Pari actor Tanya Maniktala: Kolkata is a character. It’s so rich and hauntingly beautiful

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Apr 22, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

Actors Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari on researching vampires for Netflix show Tooth Pari, shooting in Kolkata, whether they dread visits to the dentist and more.

Tanya Maniktala plays a vampire in director Pratim Dasgupta's 'Tooth Pari', which dropped on Netflix on April 20, 2023. (Image source: Netflix)

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari play an unlikely pair who meet over a broken tooth. Maniktala (A Suitable Boy) plays a vampire with a broken tooth who finds herself in dentist Doc Roy’s chair. Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawada) plays the shy human dentist who cannot stomach the sight of blood. This is the central idea in director Pratim Dasgupta’s fantasy-romantic series Tooth Pari (Netflix) which is set in Kolkata.

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari shared nuggets of their experiences shooting this web series:

Tanya, what was your first reaction and what were your thoughts when you were approached for this show?