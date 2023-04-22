Tooth Pari actor Tanya Maniktala: Kolkata is a character. It’s so rich and hauntingly beautiful

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari play an unlikely pair who meet over a broken tooth. Maniktala (A Suitable Boy) plays a vampire with a broken tooth who finds herself in dentist Doc Roy’s chair. Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawada) plays the shy human dentist who cannot stomach the sight of blood. This is the central idea in director Pratim Dasgupta’s fantasy-romantic series Tooth Pari (Netflix) which is set in Kolkata.

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari shared nuggets of their experiences shooting this web series:

Tanya, what was your first reaction and what were your thoughts when you were approached for this show?

The first time I read for the part of Rumi, I got the scene between Rumi and her best friend, Sheila, and they were talking about these insane things, and I was like, wait -- what are we doing right now? I was intrigued from the get-go. When I read the script, I thought these characters were so interesting and Pratim sir has done such a fabulous job in creating the world of the unknown and totally imaginary. I really want to do this because, as an actor, you always want to grow and Rumi was a part I could delve into, headfirst, and just go crazy with, but also have this anchor who could rein me back in when I was going overboard. I love the concept of a vampire falling in love with a dentist because how impossible is that? And how crazy does it seem? But also, so fun. And at the end of it, you're rooting for them. You know, ‘rooting’.

Shantanu, what were your thoughts when you read the script, because it's a pretty quirky story.

Before I read the script, I had never seen any vampire movies or proper fantasy fiction movies. So, when Tooth Pari came to me, I was not too sure. I just got a brief that this is a vampire story and you will be playing a dentist. Whenever someone says vampire, by default, you recall those few names and I wondered whether this was inspired from those or had some elements from here and there. Once I read a larger synopsis, then it sounded interesting and I felt excited about it. I did my homework in terms of watching a few films and reading the synopsis of different movies from the genre, and then I spoke to the director and decided to audition for it, and that's how it happened. It felt nice, because the thought was different, interesting and original. At the same time, it was very much in the real space. We are showing a world where humans and vampires coexist. Here’s a vampire whose tooth is broken, and she comes to a dentist to get it fixed. The dentist is not great with his work. He’s just decent. Overall, I felt the story has many different elements with many parallel stories developing along with the love story.

Tanya, what kind of references did you draw on to create Rumi?

After I read Tooth Pari, I wanted to go into the things that have already been created, vampire worlds like Vampire Diaries, Twilight, etc. But Pratim sir was very clear that he did not want something like that. It's not an adaptation. It’s original. So, bring forth what you think Rumi would be. Rumi is the polar opposite of Tanya. She’s very straight, very collected, whereas I am all over the place, and have this crazy energy. I always had Pratim sir to go to rein me in and give me boundaries. It was so much fun to create Rumi together. There was so much room to experiment and play around. There are also the other characters that you see Rumi through. For example, you see her through Doc Roy's lens, or through another human’s lens or through some other vampire’s lens. She was a kaleidoscope and would change according to these different spheres. That was fun to do.

Shantanu, the world of Tooth Pari is a vastly different world from your earlier film Gangubai Kathiawada. What was that like going from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama to Pratim Dasgupta’s Kolkata-based fantasy?

This show happened just after Gangubai. It was different, because I had been shooting for Gangubai for around one and a half years and coming to a different set with a very different vibe, set in the present world and not the 1950s and 1960s, required some time to adapt to. Pratim sir had a different approach in terms of the way he directs from Sanjay sir. It felt very nice to be able to quickly adapt to a different set and the ways different directors’ function and lead.

Shantanu Maheshwari in Netflix show Tooth Pari.

Tanya, you did A Suitable Boy with Mira Nair, now Tooth Pari and then there’s Flames and you have a film with Santosh Sivan. As an actor, what have these experiences taught you and what have been some learnings from these different filmmakers?

I think one of the takeaways from these filmmakers is to be open to learning, because I don't think you can ever learn enough or that the learning ever stops. I am hoping to grow with each new character and while working with these really talented filmmakers. I am so happy to be a part of the stories they want to tell. As somebody who loves to read, as a kid, I would read these books and go on these journeys and I would imagine these whole worlds in my head. So, to be able to make a character come to life for somebody else is so incredible. I am in awe of the work I do. Lata is very different from Rumi, and they're very different from Tanya. To forget myself and bring the character alive and do justice to her to the best of my abilities, that’s the goal.

The setting of Kolkata is also a character in the show. What was the shooting experience like?

Tanya: We shot outdoors a lot. And Kolkata is a character. It’s so rich and hauntingly beautiful. It adds such a depth to this whole world we've created of Upar and Neeche. The culture and architecture fit right in as the old and modern coexist. So obviously we were shooting a lot, there was also so much food involved which was so fun. We would go around these places, into these dark alleys and dingy streets and they would give so much to the scene, unintentionally, for example because some person was sitting there randomly, or would walk in. When you see all of this put together, it looks like it was meant to be.

Shantanu: I was also excited because this show is based in Kolkata, since I am originally from there. Kolkata adds beauty to the show.

Do you have a fear of dentists or are you okay going to them?

Shantanu: I don't go at all. I've been with my friends so I know what they do and what they don't do. It was COVID times so there were all the more precautionary measures that doctors used to take and I'm like, oh my god, I don't want to go to this place. Anyway hospitals and clinics are scary and during COVID, they became more so.