Tom Cruise's ankle injury inflates production cost of his next movie by Rs 550 crore

An ankle injury for Tom Cruise while shooting for Mission: Impossible — Fallout has ballooned production cost of the movie by Rs 550 crore.

The 56-year-old star is playing the lead character for the sixth instalment of the franchise. Due to the on-set injury, he had to take an eight-week hiatus, resulting in extended costing.

However, going by a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Fallout’s real costs were closer to Rs 1,230 crore (instead of Rs 1,700 crore), given that most of the extra costs associated with the injury will be covered by insurance.

Interestingly, the shot in which Cruise injured his ankle has been included in the final cut of the film.

Since the producers, including Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures, were adamant on July 27 release, the crew had to be paid for the eight weeks Cruise was rehabilitating. This escalated the production costs.

During the time, the crew worked on footage that had already been shot and edited them up to the point it has been filmed.

The extra cost will further slim down the margin for Paramount Pictures. The Mission Impossible franchise has anyway not been a money minting one, especially in comparison to the Transformers series.

Rogue Nation, the fifth Mission Impossible film, earned $683 million worldwide which was deemed successful but did not impress many viewers.