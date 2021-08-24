Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK, orders chicken tikka masala twice

Tom Cruise visited the restaurant on Aug 22, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@Ashas_UK)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is currently in the UK to shoot for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7, visited 'Asha's' - the restaurant owned by veteran Indian singer Asha Bhosle.

Asha's, which has outlets in six countries spread across Middle East and the UK, is one of the prominent brands among Indian restaurants in Birmingham.

Cruise visited the restaurant on August 22, and ordered the signature dish - chicken tikka masala. The north-west Indian cuisine appealed to the actor's taste buds, and he ended up ordering the £19.45-dish twice.

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment (sic)," Asha's UK said in a statement on social media.

Although Cruise was overwhelmed by the experience at Asha's, he was not the first big celebrity to visit the Indian restaurant. British chef Heston Blumenthal and boxer Amir Khan, as well as Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have also visited the restaurant.

Apart from the UK, Asha's also has branches in Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. The restaurant brand plans to open 10 more outlets over the next five years in various parts of the world including North America.