Tom and Jerry movie trailer is out, and this is what fans have to say

The trailer of the much-awaited Tom and Jerry movie is finally out. After almost thirty years, the famous frenemies – Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse -- will hit the theatres to regale the audience once again with their “action-packed” comic fights.

The last Tom and Jerry film titled ‘Tom and Jerry: The Movie’, had hit the big screens back on October 1, 1992.

The trailer of the Tom and Jerry film begins with Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me’ song playing in the background and the narrator saying that Tom and Jerry are planning to “start over in a big city”. Throughout the 2.24-minute-long trailer of the live-action movie, one can see glimpses of their “cat and mouse chase” unfolding this time in New York City.

The latest Tom and Jerry movie revolves around a big fat wedding that is set to be hosted in a glamorous NYC hotel. Kyla, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is hired by the hotel’s manager to tackle the “mouse problem” (read Jerry). She then hires Tom to do the needful.



Let us look at what fans have to say about the trailer of the Tom and Jerry movie. Do they find it promising or are they disappointed?



I am so Glad they didn't try to make Tom & Jerry realistic in anyway. It's so refreshing to see cartoons characters in the real world without any ugly realistic features slapped on to make it somewhat more "Believable" — Kitty-catfox #SaveTrickmoon (@KittenFox55) November 17, 2020





One of the things I like about this film is that Tom and Jerry look and feel like the same exact characters from the old cartoons. Which is half the job of winning me over. pic.twitter.com/QGybFAqFXy

— Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) November 18, 2020



This looks awful!!! The whole point of Tom and Jerry is the slapstick cartoon violence. Its like they completely ignore it here. — Ralph (SAO LN Elitist) (@Rkraiem100) November 17, 2020





If doesn’t have this sound effects it’s not Tom and Jerry. pic.twitter.com/l7eOlrbfae

— Presidencia de la Republica Polombiana (@PPolombiana) November 17, 2020