Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 03:21 PM IST

Tom and Jerry movie trailer is out, and this is what fans have to say

The official Twitter handle of the Tom and Jerry movie shared the trailer on November 17 with a caption that read: “Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now coming to theaters 2021.”

Moneycontrol News

The trailer of the much-awaited Tom and Jerry movie is finally out. After almost thirty years, the famous frenemies – Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse -- will hit the theatres to regale the audience once again with their “action-packed” comic fights.

The last Tom and Jerry film titled ‘Tom and Jerry: The Movie’, had hit the big screens back on October 1, 1992.

The trailer of the Tom and Jerry film begins with Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me’ song playing in the background and the narrator saying that Tom and Jerry are planning to “start over in a big city”. Throughout the 2.24-minute-long trailer of the live-action movie, one can see glimpses of their “cat and mouse chase” unfolding this time in New York City.

Close

The latest Tom and Jerry movie revolves around a big fat wedding that is set to be hosted in a glamorous NYC hotel. Kyla, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is hired by the hotel’s manager to tackle the “mouse problem” (read Jerry). She then hires Tom to do the needful.

The official Twitter handle of the Tom and Jerry movie shared the trailer on November 17 with a caption that read: “Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now coming to theaters 2021.”


Let us look at what fans have to say about the trailer of the Tom and Jerry movie. Do they find it promising or are they disappointed?





First Published on Nov 18, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Hollywood #Movie Review #Tom and Jerry

