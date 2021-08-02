MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics: Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins gold - check why

This is not the first time the singer-composer has been accused of plagiarism.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Singer-composer Anu Malik, on August 1, was trending and trolled on Twitter after Israel won its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic 2020.

When Israel's Artem Dolgopyat was presented his medal, the country's national anthem, Hatikvah was played. The clip of the national anthem went viral as many Twitterati sounded it similar to the Diljale (1996) song Mera Mulk Mera Desh. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan.

Malik was trolled for copying other country's national anthem and a meme of reaction starting being shared on the social media platform. For those who haven't heard, here is the video link of the Isreal national anthem.

Well, this is not the first time he has been accused of plagiarism. His earlier songs like Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri and many others appear to be 'inspired' by international songs.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

"Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it , ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain," a user wrote.

"Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik," a Twitter user joked.

 

"Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.," another added.


 

 

 



 

 



 

 


