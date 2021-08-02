Tokyo Olympics: Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins gold - check why

Source: Twitter

Singer-composer Anu Malik, on August 1, was trending and trolled on Twitter after Israel won its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic 2020.

When Israel's Artem Dolgopyat was presented his medal, the country's national anthem, Hatikvah was played. The clip of the national anthem went viral as many Twitterati sounded it similar to the Diljale (1996) song Mera Mulk Mera Desh. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan.

Malik was trolled for copying other country's national anthem and a meme of reaction starting being shared on the social media platform. For those who haven't heard, here is the video link of the Isreal national anthem.

Well, this is not the first time he has been accused of plagiarism. His earlier songs like Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri and many others appear to be 'inspired' by international songs.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:



#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ??? pic.twitter.com/u3rGHlBNDF

— maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 2, 2021

"Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it , ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain," a user wrote.

"Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik," a Twitter user joked.



Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik August 1, 2021





Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem bhi churaya hua hai. Kya aadmi hai yaar. GOAT. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) August 1, 2021



"Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.," another added.

Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021



Anu Malik after watching Israeli National Anthem being played on TV - pic.twitter.com/DfCoUeq2ZR — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2021



Everytime a country wins Gold at Olympics and its National Anthem plays

Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME — Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021



Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP — Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021





Anu Malik had confidence Israel will never win a gold and his robbery will remain hidden https://t.co/PJQClHAJHx — Straight Cut (@StraightCut_) August 1, 2021





It took 25 years and Olympic gold to realise That Anu Malik copy "Mera Mulk Mera Desh" https://t.co/Nrgd3uokSM

— ₭₳฿łⱤ ₱₳₮ɆⱠ (@kabeerbackup) August 1, 2021



When Israel copied its National Anthem from Urduwood maestro Anwar (Anu) Malik's national anthem from film Diljale Diljale was a story of dreaded Kashmiri terrorist named Shyampic.twitter.com/J5E5VHHv7y — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) August 1, 2021

