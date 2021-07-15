Betting big on Tokyo Olympics, Sony Pictures signs 15 sponsors, but will advertisers spend money?

Scaffoldings for the spectator seats are seen at Aomi Urban Sports Park, ahead of the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (Image: Reuters/Issei Kato)

With eight days left for Tokyo Olympics to start airing on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) channels, the network is geared up to welcome sponsors and advertisers for the games. As many as 15 sponsors have come on board so far.

“The co-presenting sponsors are Coca-Cola, Amul, JSW, MPL, and Hero MotoCorp. The associate sponsors include AMFI, RBI, Visa, Lenovo, Byju’s, and Herbalife Nutrition. There are a lot of discussions happening as there is lot of time. Brands also come while the event is happening," Rohit Gupta, SPNI, Chief Revenue Officer, Ad sales & International Business, told Moneycontrol.

He added that the number of sponsors can go up to 20. Gupta said that the response from the advertisers has been strong.

It’s not cricket all the way

“The response for sports outside cricket has been increasing in the last few years. So that’s been on an uptick now. Brands are looking at big and important global sporting events to advertise and we have seen this in the last four years and also saw this with Euro 2020," he said.

Euro 2020 also saw strong response on the viewership front as, for the first 20 matches between June 12 and 18, UEFA Euro 2020 recorded 25 million viewers on TV, according to data shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a television audience measurement service. Euro 2020's total viewing minutes was 173 percent higher, as compared to the 2016 league.

Talking about Tokyo Olympics, Gupta said that though the youth watch the sports (Olympics), for advertisers, that is one segment which is very difficult to capture on television.

Difficult to make youth stay

“Youth are jumping to different channels, they are jumping genres. Hence, it is very difficult to capture them. Yet, their engagement on sports is very high and advertisers’ interest in sports is really growing. For that segment (18-30), which is critical for advertisers, the best engagement is through sports,” added Gupta.

So, what kind of ad inventory is the network offering?

Gupta explained that unlike cricket, where there's fixed inventory for a match, in Olympics, which goes on from morning till evening, they offer packages. "We offer packages and it can range from Rs 3-4 crore to Rs 8-10 crore."

This means that advertising during Tokyo Olympics will need high investments from brands. But are brands ready for it?

According to analyst Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital, the demand will be good because last year we saw sporting events getting cancelled.

"So there will be revenge growth in sports on the ad revenue front. Calendar year 2021 will be good for sports. Brands that have youth appeal, including internet, e-commerce, discretionary and some part of auto, will show interest. So, there will be demand for sports advertising, and more so for Olympics because if you look at World Cup cricket, those are properties which have a high share in India because cricket and Bollywood is worshipped in India. As for Olympics, it is a global event," he said.

Good to associate, but RoI not promising

Sai Srinivas, Trustee, MPL Sports Foundation and Co-Founder & CEO, MPL, which is one of the sponsors of Tokyo Olympics, said that partnering with Sony, which enjoys a substantial and dedicated sports fan base, will help them reach the masses, and build engagement and excitement among all Indians around the games.

While Sony is betting big on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and it is estimated that the network is likely to earn around Rs 100 crore from sponsorships, Sandeep Goyal, Chairman Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency, said that viewership is scattered during Olympics and not fixed to one event.

“So while many sponsors have supposedly signed up, the RoI (return on investment) is not very high. Good to associate but not a serious visibility window for brands,” said Goyal.

Adding to this, Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultant, pointed out that many brands have already committed money for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the remainder of which is scheduled from September. And this leaves brands with a high cost commitment.

“They (Sony) must have sold off key sponsorship inventory but the scattered ad inventory will be hard to sell,” he said.

Nonetheless, the excitement for the games is high with India sending its largest ever contingent of athletes including 228 players for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

And Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President, Narinder Batra is expecting team India to record a double-digit medal tally at the games.