25 years of Titanic: 'Jack might have lived,' says James Cameron ahead of re-release

AFP
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

So enduring is the appeal of 'Titanic' that debates and theories still continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's lead character Jack.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

James Cameron doesn't have many regrets -- after all, he has now directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time.

But if he could go back and remake "Titanic," the film that started his record streak 25 years ago and is being re-released in theaters Friday, there is one thing he would change.

"Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt!" said Cameron.

Such is the film's enduring popularity, even a quarter of a century later debates and theories continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's lead character.