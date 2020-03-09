Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 scores well on opening weekend

Tiger Shroff has once again enjoyed a good weekend at the box office. His last release War was a blockbuster. Baaghi 2, before that, had also emerged as a blockbuster.

No wonder, when Baaghi 3 was announced, it was red hot not only for the audience, but also for the industry.

Even though the film's opening day collection of Rs 17.5 crore was lower than expectations, it was still good enough. After all, these numbers are better than those of this year’s only blockbuster so far — Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film had collected Rs 15.1 crore on its opening day.

This is a good number for Shroff personally, as it is next to only War (Rs 53.3 crore) and Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.1 crore).

The film did slide a bit on the second day (Rs 16 crore) but then, March 8 was fantastic with collections reaching Rs 20.3 crore. This has pretty much set the stage for the Ahmed Khan-directed film to hold from here as the weekend has managed to be upwards of the Rs 50 crore-milestone.

Incidentally, the three-day collections of Baaghi 3 (Rs 53.8 crore) are pretty much on the same lines as that of the first day collection of War (Rs 53.3 crore). This also spells the kind of stardom that Shroff is enjoying because of which expectations are high.

Considering the fact that March 10 is the festival of Holi, and there are some parts of the country where it is a partial holiday on March 9 as well, Baaghi 3 would benefit by around Rs 5-6 crore. This should, at least to some extent, offset footfall loss due to the health scare across the country. If the film manages to hold on to double digit collections on March 9 and 10, it would really help the overall commercial prospects in theatres.

For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to become his fourth consecutive success after Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4. While the Hrithik Roshan-starrer (Super 30) had collected Rs 147.3 crore in its final run, the Sushant Singh Rajput-led film (Chhichhore) had collected Rs 153 crore. Housefull 4 had managed to enter the Rs 200 crore-club and that too despite all the negativity. Now, Baaghi 3 is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It remains to be seen how close the film’s collections go to that of Super 30.

Next up for Nadiadwala Grandson is '83 and it could turn out to be the fifth consecutive success for the production house which revels in making films for the family audiences.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)