Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala aim high with Baaghi 3, film touted to be a Rs 200-crore blockbuster

With big power comes big responsibility. None other than Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala could well be thinking about it day in and night out currently, what with solid history behind them as they gear up for their next biggie together, Baaghi 3.

The film’s shooting is currently underway and it is touted to be yet another masala blockbuster coming from the mentor and his student who have together already given three major biggies – Heropanti, Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

Each one of these films has done bigger business than the one preceding it. However, when it comes to Baaghi 3, the stakes are bigger than ever before. Reasons are manifold here. Baaghi 2 by itself was a huge blockbuster as it had more than doubled the collections of Baaghi and eventually enjoyed the lifetime collections of Rs 166 crore. That by itself amounts to huge expectations from the next in line, as it is now expected to grow at least nominally from here and in the process go past the Rs 200 crore mark.

However, both Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala are playing in a different league altogether now. Tiger is fresh from the blockbuster success of War, which brought him into the Rs 300 crore club. Agreed that it was a two-hero film. Still, everyone would acknowledge that Tiger has a role equal to that of Hrithik Roshan and with a unique characterisation of being a hero as well as the villain in the film, he has given quite a good account of himself.

For Sajid Nadiadwala, he is indeed ensuring that his production house Nadiadwala Grandson stays among the top three of the industry. 2019 has already seen him scoring a hat-trick of biggies with Super 30 coming close to the Rs 150 crore mark, Chhichhore managing to go past that milestone and now Housefull 4 hitting it out of the park with an entry into the Rs 200 crore club. With Baaghi 3, he has to only go one level higher now.

So far, things are working out well for Baaghi 3 from the core set up perspective. Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan is back in the fold and he is making sure that the action and drama is many notches higher when it comes to third in the franchise. Moreover, Riteish Deshmukh lends further weight to the proceedings and buzz is that he would be seen in an intense avtar as well, hence adding on to the core ethos of Baaghi 3.