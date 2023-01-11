 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thunivu movie review: An H. Vinoth film that has the courage to let Ajith be

Subha J. Rao
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Thunivu, with Ajith, Manju Warrier and John Kokken in the lead, is all about guns and glory, with a backdrop of financial fraud.

Ajith in 'Thunivu', which released in theatres on January 11, 2023. (Screen grab from trailer)

The trouble with being H. Vinoth is that irrespective of who you work with, your reputation (cemented with Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru) sets certain expectations.

At heart, Vinoth is a researcher and data cruncher and he seemed to struggle with the demands of a star vehicle — he managed to fulfil it to an extent with Nerkonda Paarvai (the remake of Pink), but Valimai fell in between the cracks. With Thunivu (meaning courage), Vinoth seems to have found his mojo back. So, while this film stars Ajith, it is also a Vinoth film, backed by the one thing he genuinely loves — data. In this case, it is all financial.

After years, you finally get an Ajith film where the star is having the time of his life on screen, being mean seemingly without reason, blowing kisses at the baddies without a thought, making every scene his with a certain swag and even attempting a Michael Jackson dance step. (This portion was strangely poignant, with flashes of the late Sridevi in English Vinglish. Her husband Boney Kapoor is the film’s producer).

There’s a plan to rob a bank of Rs 500 crore and an ACP (Ajay) is the mastermind. But then, our man Ajith, looking suave with his silver hair and beard, steps in as the new villain. There’s loads of gunfire, but thankfully, very little blood, and they fight on all surfaces — land, air and water — before the film meets its logical end.

Did you want Ajith’s character Darkdevil (or Michael — there’s a nice story there!) to trounce the bad guys? Yes, but did you want it because you were so involved with the character or because you knew it is Ajith? My answer is the latter. Samuthirani’s Commissioner character has more gravitas than our leading man, because in the short time he’s there, you feel you know him — you know he plays by the book, you know his heart weeps when someone innocent is injured. But how did someone removed from charge, land on a boat near international waters?