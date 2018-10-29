Thugs of Hindostan to bring Diwali cheer for box office, earn big on opening weekend

After a dry spell at the box office this weekend, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan always brings cheer to the box office and is expected to continue the spree for this release as well.

Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug is said to be Yash Raj Films’ biggest movie with a budget close to Rs 300 crore.

The film, that stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, is expected to make it big at the box office.

The movie hits the screens on November 8.

According to experts, the film is expected to have a Rs 135 crore-Rs 150 crore opening weekend. “Given it is a Thursday release people get a four-day window to catch the film at the theatre over the weekend. While the first day would bring in close to Rs 35 crore, the following three days are expected to make Rs 40 crore each,” said Bollywood film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

The film, that is already grabbing eyeballs on social media with upwards of 74 million views of the official trailer, is expected to welcome the audience with surprises. “Diwali releases are sometimes released a day or two before Diwali and in that case, the film takes a beating because most people are busy in festival preparations. Releasing a film just post Diwali is a smart way to target people who are in a festive mood. The long weekend factor this weekend is an add-on,” added Mohan.

The trend

Diwali releases have mostly brought in good news to the box office in the past, particularly in the last two years. For instance, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, made on a budget of approximately Rs 98 crore, made Rs 148 crore in India and had a worldwide gross of close to Rs 230 crore in 2016.

With a 2,950-screen release, the other Diwali release of 2016 –Shivaay starring Ajay Devgan –made around Rs 63.47 crore during its lifetime run according to Boxofficeindia.

Last year, Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar made around Rs 70 crore. Given the budget of the film was close to just Rs 45 crore, the film did a good business. Good content and Aamir Khan's magic acted as the two strong factors for the film to do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, another runaway hit for Diwali 2017, clocked a business to the tune of Rs 250 crore. Made on a budget of close to Rs 140 crore, the film had got a 3300-screen release pan India.