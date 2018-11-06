Three films together rake in over Rs 200 crore in October, reiterate ‘content is king’

While September turned out to be an eventful month for the movie industry, business in October saw growth at a slower pace.

This is despite large number of films releasing in the month. Thanks to films like Badhai Ho, Andhadhun and Baazaar, October could gather business of over Rs 205 crore.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said, “We got a Rs 100 crore success in the form of Badhai Ho. Andhadhun earned around Rs 70 crore and that compensates for so many other flops that we had. Yes, we had a flurry of releases -- seven to eight including films like Kashi, Lupt, 5 Weddings, LoveYatri did not do any great business and this always happens as Diwali is a weak period.”

As many as 11 films released last Friday of the month and only one film could gather Rs 1 crore. Business of the remaining ventures could not near Rs 1 crore.

Badhai Ho has become the tenth film in 2018 to have entered the Rs 100 crore club. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer even its third week continued to give strong performance. Since its release, the film has been the first choice of movie-goers. Badhai Ho has also made its way in the list of top ten grossers of 2018.

Even overseas, Badhai Ho is spreading its magic and the film’s emotional quotient is working in favour of the film. From key international markets like US-Canada, UAE-GCC, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan the film has minted an estimated Rs 39 crore till November 4.

While Andhadhun could not be in Badhai Ho’s league it still managed to be declared as a hit. The film generated enough interest among the audience to have sustained for more than four weeks.

Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar has consolidated its position at the box office as well. This is mostly due lack of a strong opposition. This has resulted in the film raking in Rs 20 crore.

“Baazaar to an extent is a success especially in Mumbai so at least it is sub-optimal and it has not turned out to be a major flop or a disaster. It is not a loss-making venture,” Tuteja said.

With three films generating enough interest among audiences, October did not turn out to be disappointing.

“With Badhai Ho getting Rs 115 crore, Andhadhun getting Rs 70 crore and Baazaar doing Rs 20-crore business we still have Rs 200 crore coming in this month,” Tuteja added.

Hollywood however could not make a mark in India in October. Only Marvel’s Venom stood strong at the box office.

“Few Hollywood films do well in India. What happens is, when a film like Avengers comes, then we say that Hollywood is beating Bollywood. That’s never been the case,” Tuteja believes.

Keeping aside the count of hits and flops in October, the month reiterated ‘content being the king’.

“Content is king and also the way it has been marketed and promoted is an important factor for a film’s wide reach. Content is good in many films but a film has to be pushed well too. Something we with both Badha Ho and Andhadhun. When you get the right marketing budget and right marketing strategy then even Ayushmann Khurrana can give Rs 100 crore film and even Rajkumar Rao can give Stree that earned over Rs 100 crore,” Tuteja added.