This week at the boxoffice: In the Hollywood vs Bollywood race, only time will tell who will win

It is Hollywood versus Bollywood this week at the box office with a mammoth film like Captain Marvel running in as many as 1,900 screens in India but it looks like Hindi films will give an intense fight to the superhero.

While the wait for Avengers: Endgame is until April in India, Marvel's latest release, Captain Marvel, is storming the theatres in the country and also giving a tough fight to new Bollywood releases.

The opening buzz for the superhero flick is looking strong as the film has earned in the range of Rs 13.50 crore -Rs 14 crore, according to a Box Office India report. The collections are considered to be the highest first day numbers after Infinity War, which had raked in Rs 30 crore in India.

Other biggest Hollywood openers in India include Fast And Furious 8 at Rs 14.50 crore including paid previews, Furious 7 at Rs 12.30 crore and The Jungle Book at Rs 10.09 crore.

Captain Marvel is poised to have a good first weekend and is likely to come second to Infinity War. The film has registered better occupancy in theatres than most of the Hindi films released in the last two months. However, in single screens it is less than the comedy venture Total Dhamaal.

Experts believe that it is the brand Marvel that will keep the momentum going which is reflected in the day one business of the film. Captain Marvel is gathering steam despite seeing competition from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla and comedy offering Luka Chuppi.

Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla picked up speed late afternoon on day one in metros thanks to strong word of mouth that helped the film score Rs 5.94 crore in India.

This is one of the highest opening for Amitabh Bachchan in last few years. His last film 102 Not Out had started its journey at Rs 3.52 crore, while his 2016 release Pink had minted Rs 4.32 crore on its opening day.

Two films that are seeing the impact of the Captain Marvel are Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal. Yet these two ventures are holding a strong position at the box office.

In two weeks, the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal has amassed Rs 132 crore. From the comedy genre, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has emerged as a hit and with an excellent week one, it has managed a business of Rs over Rs 53 crore. The film is also touted as the Aaryan’s biggest week one grosser.

For both the films, the controlled cost of movie tickets is boosting business. Total Dhamaal, despite a reduction in the number of screens, is turning out to be a favorite in the mass circuit. Film trade experts are confident that these markets will keep adding to a strong total for the film.