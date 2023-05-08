This website is paying $1,000 to watch all 'Fast and Furious' movies. Here's why

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a massive success since its first installment in 2001.

Earn $1,000 to binge-watch all 10 Fast and Furious movies, and track every car crash that occurs on screen. This is the tempting offer made by FinanceBuzz, an informational site that provides money-related tips and recommendations, to find a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster."

The chosen applicant will need to devote two weeks to view more than 20 hours of the action-packed saga starring Vin Diesel. The job's main objective is to track damages from every car crash that occurs in each film, including the upcoming "Fast X," which will debut on May 19.

The company is interested in knowing the number of on-screen wrecks that have occurred in the franchise's history and if the number has increased or decreased over time. FinanceBuzz plans to use the claims adjuster's findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving and will include the winner's notes in an upcoming story.

"As a bonus, you'll get a healthy education about the value of family," FinanceBuzz stated in a news release, acknowledging the franchise's well-known theme.

To qualify for the job, the successful applicant must have the ability to rent or stream movies at home and watch "Fast X" in a movie theatre. US-based applicants can apply by May 19, and the winner will find out by May 26.

Some supporters of the offer suggest that the job is an excellent opportunity for movie enthusiasts to earn some extra cash.

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a massive success since its first installment in 2001, with the latest release, "F9: The Fast Saga," raking in over $400 million worldwide. The franchise's popularity stems from its high-octane action sequences, fast cars, and its central theme of family.