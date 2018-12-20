App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Friday audience will be spoilt for choice as films from South compete with Bollywood

While Bollywood is putting its best foot forward with big banner releases, the industry down south also has an impressive lineup this Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For the film industry, December is considered as the golden month. Hence, the film business makes the most of it by offering plenty of choices. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, as many four films from the South will be releasing on December 21. Image: @mersal_abhi
1/8

For the film industry, December is considered as the golden month. Hence, the film business makes the most of it by offering plenty of choices. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, as many four films from the South will be releasing on December 21. Image: @mersal_abhi
Touted as the biggest Kannada film, KGF featuring Yash is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will be dubbed in four languages. Image: @KGFTheFilm
2/8

Touted as the biggest Kannada film, KGF featuring Yash is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will be dubbed in four languages. Image: @KGFTheFilm
Despite the clash with Zero, actor Yash is confident that his film will emerge as a winner. He believes they have a bigger market in the South and Bollywood films have little share in these regions. Image: @KGFTheFilm, @Zero21Dec ‏
3/8

Despite the clash with Zero, actor Yash is confident that his film will emerge as a winner. He believes they have a bigger market in the South and Bollywood films have little share in these regions. Image: @KGFTheFilm, @Zero21Dec ‏
Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has created a huge pre-release buzz. It is also eyeing to break opening day records of previous year-end releases. The highest has been by Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3, which made Rs 36 crore. Image: @Zero21Dec ‏
4/8

Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has created a huge pre-release buzz. It is also eyeing to break opening day records of previous year-end releases. The highest has been by Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3, which made Rs 36 crore. Image: @Zero21Dec ‏
From the Tamil film industry, offerings like Maari 2, Silukkuvarpatti Singam and Adanga Maru are set to entertain the movie-goers on December 21. Image: @Maari2offcl
5/8

From the Tamil film industry, offerings like Maari 2, Silukkuvarpatti Singam and Adanga Maru are set to entertain the movie-goers on December 21. Image: @Maari2offcl
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a tweet, “For Dec 21st weekend, TN Single Screens are becoming Multiplexes and are showing 3 to 4 movies in a day with one show each. 8 Tamil Movies, 2 Hollywood Movies, 2 Telugu Movies, 1 Hindi and 1 Malayalam Movie have been given shows in TN.” Image: @OviyaArmy29
6/8

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a tweet, “For Dec 21st weekend, TN Single Screens are becoming Multiplexes and are showing 3 to 4 movies in a day with one show each. 8 Tamil Movies, 2 Hollywood Movies, 2 Telugu Movies, 1 Hindi and 1 Malayalam Movie have been given shows in TN.” Image: @OviyaArmy29
That Tamil films are also top contributors to domestic theatricals along with Bollywood is a fact. That is enough to explain the kind of dominance Tamil films have in the film market. Image: @thiru_vimal
7/8

That Tamil films are also top contributors to domestic theatricals along with Bollywood is a fact. That is enough to explain the kind of dominance Tamil films have in the film market. Image: @thiru_vimal
The holiday period for the upcoming releases is crucial while the industry expects box office numbers to touch new heights during this month. Image: @Zero21Dec ‏
8/8

The holiday period for the upcoming releases is crucial while the industry expects box office numbers to touch new heights during this month. Image: @Zero21Dec ‏
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Entertainment #Slideshow

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.