This Friday audience will be spoilt for choice as films from South compete with Bollywood

While Bollywood is putting its best foot forward with big banner releases, the industry down south also has an impressive lineup this Friday. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 For the film industry, December is considered as the golden month. Hence, the film business makes the most of it by offering plenty of choices. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, as many four films from the South will be releasing on December 21. Image: @mersal_abhi 2/8 Touted as the biggest Kannada film, KGF featuring Yash is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will be dubbed in four languages. Image: @KGFTheFilm 3/8 Despite the clash with Zero, actor Yash is confident that his film will emerge as a winner. He believes they have a bigger market in the South and Bollywood films have little share in these regions. Image: @KGFTheFilm, @Zero21Dec 4/8 Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has created a huge pre-release buzz. It is also eyeing to break opening day records of previous year-end releases. The highest has been by Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3, which made Rs 36 crore. Image: @Zero21Dec 5/8 From the Tamil film industry, offerings like Maari 2, Silukkuvarpatti Singam and Adanga Maru are set to entertain the movie-goers on December 21. Image: @Maari2offcl 6/8 Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a tweet, “For Dec 21st weekend, TN Single Screens are becoming Multiplexes and are showing 3 to 4 movies in a day with one show each. 8 Tamil Movies, 2 Hollywood Movies, 2 Telugu Movies, 1 Hindi and 1 Malayalam Movie have been given shows in TN.” Image: @OviyaArmy29 7/8 That Tamil films are also top contributors to domestic theatricals along with Bollywood is a fact. That is enough to explain the kind of dominance Tamil films have in the film market. Image: @thiru_vimal 8/8 The holiday period for the upcoming releases is crucial while the industry expects box office numbers to touch new heights during this month. Image: @Zero21Dec First Published on Dec 20, 2018 04:49 pm