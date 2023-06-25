This BAFTA Breakthrough Indian independent sci-fi director awaits OTTs to look beyond crime thrillers

Arati Kadav (left); on the set of her new short film 'The Astronaut and the Parrot'.

Arati Kadav, the 40-year-old writer-director of Cargo, the only Indian sci-fi film on Netflix — and the only Indian indie sci-fi film to ever get a platform release — met her real-life hero, Hollywood director Colin Trevorrow, when she qualified to be part of the India cohort of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Breakthrough India, an initiative for creative talent that Netflix supports. Trevorrow is the director of the American indie sci-fi film Safety Not Guaranteed (2011), his debut, as well as the three Jurassic World films.

(Clockwise from top, right) BAFTA Breakthrough India talents Karthikeya Murthy, Prateek Vats, Alokananda Dasgupta, Arati Kadav, Sumukhi Suresh and Monika Shergill, Netflix vice-president (content). (Photo courtesy Netflix)

BAFTA Breakthrough showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent working in games and television, identifying excellent individuals who have had a breakthrough year in the industry. At Mumbai’s Netflix office, Netflix vice-president, content, Monika Shergill and five BAFTA Breakthrough participants from the past — performer Sumukhi Suresh, music composer Alokananda Dasgupta, writer-director Prateek Vats and music composer Karthikeya Murthy besides Kadav — shared their experiences along with BAFTA director of learning and training Tim Hunt. This year’s application process is ongoing and it closes on July 5.

Shergill says, “It’s as exciting for me to go through the applications as for talents to apply. Defining the breakthrough year is important, because only those whose works have come out in the public domain can apply. So, breakthrough year mostly is after a debut when the director or composer or performer can be guided to navigate how best they can take their art a notch higher or forward. It helps connect with the right people.” That may not translate to a gig, but the initiative expands creative horizons, say all the participants. Participants receive full membership of BAFTA for a year including access to BAFTA’s virtual programme of events and screenings for 12 months, one-on-one industry meetings, access to career coaching sessions, support with professional skills development, and global networking opportunities both with industry professionals and peers.

Kadav and her cohort went through the BAFTA sessions largely online during the pandemic. It was a creative solstice for her — understanding how to reimagine a hugely popular franchise from Trevorrow, gathering process knowledge of filmmaking from experts around the world, and VR-tripping with AR Rahman.

A still from 'The Astronaut and His Parrot'.

She recently wrote and directed the short film The Astronaut and the Parrot, yet to get a release — a quirky little tragedy about an astronaut lost in space, about to launch into a fatal free-fall, and how a parrot on earth carries on his last message to his daughter. Similar to Cargo in that, both films are about loneliness in outer space, The Astronaut and the Parrot also takes off from Kadav’s playful experiments with shooting sci-fi on a limited budget and resources (Cargo, produced by Vikramaditya Motwane, was made on a budget of around Rs 1 crore).

Brought up in a middle-class family in Nagpur, Kadav worked as a coder at Microsoft in Seattle, the US, when she got her hands on a movie camera and started shooting short films — “mostly shoddily made fantasy,” says Kadav — which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enrolled herself at a filmmaking programme in Whistling Woods in 2011 and never looked back. “I knew I was meant to be there. My engineering degree was a function of having the middle-class upbringing; it is the done thing. At film school I felt like a child wrapped up in curiosity and wonder,” she says.

After assisting in ad films and making a music video for the band Indian Ocean, Kadav turned to sci-fi, her passion — her initial inspiration was the writing of Doctor Who and the books of Ursula LeGuin. Cargo is primarily an urban fable. Hindu mythology and mid-concept science fiction come together in a film about reincarnation, demons and loneliness. The recently deceased are beamed onto a spaceship far away in order to have their memories wiped and their souls cleansed for reincarnation, to purge them of their “cargo” or “baggage”.

Arati Kadav with Vikrant Massey on the set of 'The Astronaut and His Parrot',

Kadav has a singular gift of world-building. “Sci-fi filmmaking needs you to have a lot of clarity about your vision. My cinematographer or my production designer will have to be in on my vision, so that’s a ton of work, but I enjoy every moment of it,” Kadav says. Cargo’s set is a nifty retro-styled spaceship with basic analogue-looking computer terminals and antiquated phone receivers called the Pushpak 634A. The solitary crew member here is a demon named Prahastha (Vikrant Massey). Demons in Kadav’s screenplay once stole human souls, but thanks to a human-demon treaty, they are space natives, cataloguing and processing transitional spirits after death. “Sci-fi is very egalitarian. In sci-fi worlds, magic is never in us or our lives but outside, in space and beyond.” To that world of magic, Kadav wants to bring in a sensitivity about human life and human longing. Her dream is a supersized Bollywood sci-fi spectacle that combines fantasy and Indian family drama without elements of outright heroism — not superheroes who are out so solve a problem.

AI is not something that Kadav looks forward to — it can make “content noise, but not layered narratives,” she says, “A story with layers is always going to be a human brain wave.”

Arati Kadav with Ali Fazal on the set of 'The Astronaut and His Parrot',

Kadav has been shopping sci-fi script, the one she started her life as a writer-director with. It has been with her for the past seven years and is yet to find a producer because, as the old story goes, few in Mumbai’s studios are keen on genre films besides crime thrillers. She recently finished shooting the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen with Sania Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya and Harman Baweja in the cast in the for JioCinema. Meanwhile, she leans in more and more to the magic far outside.