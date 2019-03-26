These 10 dead celebs still mint money in millions

Two examples that come almost instantly to our minds would be that of the original Rockstar Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, the king of pop music. Jagyaseni Biswas 1/10 1. Pop sensation Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, was the celebrity earning highest posthumously in 2018, at $400 million. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 2. The King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley, passed away in 1977, but his legacy lives on, earning $40 million in 2018 (Image: Reuters) 3/10 3. Golfer Arnold Palmer, who passed away three years ago, earned $34 million last year (Image: Reuters) 4/10 4. Charles Schulz is regarded as an iconic cartoonist, he is the creator of Peanuts which gave us Snoopy the dog (Image: Reuters) 5/10 5. Reggae legend Bob Marley, who passed away in 1981, made $23 million last year (Image: Reuters) 6/10 6. US author, political cartoonist, and animator who went by the pen name Doctor Seuss passed away in 1991. Years after his demise, he continues to make millions as his books remain in demand. His net earnings in 2018 stood at $16 million (Image: Reuters) 7/10 7. Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, may have lived a life mired in controversy, but even after his death he earned in millions; we are looking at $15 million, to be more specific (Image: Reuters) 8/10 8. Marilyn Monroe is one of the most loved and iconic blonde beauties. Though her untimely demise in 1962 broke millions of hearts, ardent fans continue to celebrate her life and beauty, helping her make millions every year. In 2018, the actor posthumously earned $14 million (Image: Reuters) 9/10 9. Prince Rogers Nelson, fondly referred to as Prince by fans, was known for more than his prowess as a musician. His sartorial sense, including the use of makeup, was recognised and lauded by many. Two years after his death in 2016, the singer earned $13 million (Image: Reuters) 10/10 10. Beatles co-founder, peace activist, singer, and songwriter, whose life was cut short when a fanatic shot him in 1980, is still one of the most iconic pop-rock musicians. From Beatles movies to merchandise, and music, everything continues to be as popular as it were in the heydays of the all-boys English band, earning them millions every year. John Lennon for that matter earned $12 million last year. (Image: Grammy.com) First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:50 am