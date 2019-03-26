These 10 dead celebs still mint money in millions

10. Beatles co-founder, peace activist, singer, and songwriter, whose life was cut short when a fanatic shot him in 1980, is still one of the most iconic pop-rock musicians. From Beatles movies to merchandise, and music, everything continues to be as popular as it were in the heydays of the all-boys English band, earning them millions every year. John Lennon for that matter earned $12 million last year. (Image: Grammy.com)