Theatres flooded with enquiries for Jawan’s advance booking, expect sold out shows

Theatre owners expect sold out shows for Jawan ahead of advance booking opening for the film

Exhibitors are putting in requests for shows as early as 6 AM for the upcoming release Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, given the number of inquiries they are receiving from audiences.

Single-screen exhibitor in Bihar, Vishek Chauhan has put in a request for a 6 a.m. show for Jawan with distributors looking at the demand by fans of Shah Rukh Khan in his area. He said that other exhibitors across Bihar are looking to do the same. He said that since he had played 6 AM shows for Pathaan (released on January 25) he is getting inquiries and requests for similar show timings for Jawan.

"Audiences have already started enquiring about when the bookings for Jawan will start. People are asking on social media and they are even coming to the box office to check the status of the film's advance bookings," said Mohit Agarwal, owner of single-screen theatre Maya Cineplex in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Some cinema owners noted that the distributor of the film Jawan is asking cinemas if they want to play a 3 AM show in their theatres.

Theatre owners in Tamil Nadu, Orissa are seeing a similar craze among audiences for the film that will release in theatres on September 7. Ruban Mathivanan, Managing director of GK Cinemas is expecting a high buzz for Jawan in Tamil Nadu for a Hindi film.

"On a daily basis, we are getting inquiries for Jawan. There are fan clubs who are willing to deposit money so that we give them first-day first-show bookings. However, we are not doing that. Getting inquiries for bulk bookings like 100 tickets and more," said Ashutosh Agarwal, Director at Starworld Cinemas.

He said that looking at the advance booking inquiries, the first three days of Jawan will be sold out.

Other exhibitors are estimating the same. "Whenever bookings open we should be able to sell over 500-600 tickets in our cinema in 3-4 hours. We expect sold-out shows for the first day, it will be all packed," said Agarwal.

Film exhibitor and distributor Brijesh Tandon pointed out that for Jawan cinemas in the Hindi belt are expecting more business than Pathaan, the highest grosser of 2023 with Rs 543 crore collections in India. He said that the first-day business of Jawan will be stronger than Pathaan.

Maya Cineplex's Agarwal expects Jawan to open across India, taking south markets into account, in the range of Rs 100 crore higher than Pathaan which had earned around Rs 57 crore on day one of its release.

Chauhan expects Jawan to surpass advance booking of Pathaan that had collected around Rs 50 crore. While the advance bookings for Jawan is yet to start in India, in the overseas market it has recorded over $200,000 in advance booking sales across 450 locations, noted film trade analysts.

Starworld Cinemas' Agarwal said that Jawan will be one of the main contributors to his business this year after successful ventures including Gadar 2, OMG 2 and the recent release Dream Girl 2.

"Things have turned around for cinemas, especially in the Hindi belt post three back-to-back hits including Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2. There is a drastic change now versus in the first half of 2023 because after Pathaan there was only The Kerala Story that did well and after that business was muted. The habit of visiting cinemas had died due to the Covid impact and due to less number of hits audience was not coming back to theatres. Theatres need two to three back-to-back hits to make it a habit among people to keep coming back to cinemas. Business should be profitable in the second half of 2023 because if a theatre has two hit or above average films in a month then it is in green (earns profits) if not then in red (records losses)," said Mohit Agarwal.

He said that after Jawan, the upcoming content lineup release includes south superstar Prabhas' Salaar, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, among others. "Then we also have Fighter in January next year and another Prabhas-starrer film. Hence, the scene looks good for theatres."

Tandon said that there is a drastic turnaround in the box office business. "There were cinemas that were so troubled because of weak content that they were uncertain whether they could continue business or not. They were seeing losses every month in the first half. Now, the blockbuster business of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Dream Girl 2's strong numbers is a positive surprise for theatres. They have been able to recover the losses."

He said that weak box office business in the first half of 2023 fueled the talks of streaming platforms killing cinemas. However, the recent releases have shown that audiences are ready to give money if the content connects and if the product (film) is good, Tandon said.