App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Theatre-on-demand VKAAO partners with Demand Film to enable global content sharing

International projects will be included in VKAAO library as a part of this partnership and with a target to add 10 films on a year-on-year basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

VKAAO, a theatre-on-demand platform co-founded by PVR Pictures and BookMyShow, on May 29 announced their partnership with Demand Film, an Australian-based cinema-on-demand platform to foray into seven new international markets - Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland and Germany.

International projects will be included in VKAAO library as a part of this partnership and with a target to add 10 films on a year-on-year basis.

The tie-up aims at catering to the growing demand for diverse content across genres, ensuring that the movie patrons are provided with quality content with a wide variety of choices.

Through Demand Film, VKAAO will take acclaimed Bollywood and regional content overseas, to a marketing amounting to $100 million.

related news

In the first phase, VKAAO will include movies like MAMIL, Peleton Against Plastic and The Doors- 50th Anniversary Celebration Remaster in its library for Indian movie patrons.

While on-demand film is set to add Bollywood classics like Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal and Jab We Met in its offerings for the international audience, along with independent releases like The Lift Boy and Once Again.

So far, VKAAO has conducted over 4,000 screenings across metros and tier I and II cities.

VKAAO is a platform which allows viewers to select their preferred movie along with the location, date, and time of the screening, at any theatre of their choice.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures had said that VKAAO had 1,600 shows in 2017, and in the calendar year of 2018, it showed more than 3,000 films on demand.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:04 pm

tags #Companies #Entertainment

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.