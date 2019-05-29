Theatre-on-demand VKAAO partners with Demand Film to enable global content sharing

VKAAO, a theatre-on-demand platform co-founded by PVR Pictures and BookMyShow, on May 29 announced their partnership with Demand Film, an Australian-based cinema-on-demand platform to foray into seven new international markets - Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland and Germany.

International projects will be included in VKAAO library as a part of this partnership and with a target to add 10 films on a year-on-year basis.

The tie-up aims at catering to the growing demand for diverse content across genres, ensuring that the movie patrons are provided with quality content with a wide variety of choices.

Through Demand Film, VKAAO will take acclaimed Bollywood and regional content overseas, to a marketing amounting to $100 million.

In the first phase, VKAAO will include movies like MAMIL, Peleton Against Plastic and The Doors- 50th Anniversary Celebration Remaster in its library for Indian movie patrons.

While on-demand film is set to add Bollywood classics like Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal and Jab We Met in its offerings for the international audience, along with independent releases like The Lift Boy and Once Again.

So far, VKAAO has conducted over 4,000 screenings across metros and tier I and II cities.

VKAAO is a platform which allows viewers to select their preferred movie along with the location, date, and time of the screening, at any theatre of their choice.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures had said that VKAAO had 1,600 shows in 2017, and in the calendar year of 2018, it showed more than 3,000 films on demand.