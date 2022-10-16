The Woman King review: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is the star of this action epic

Viola Davis (centre) plays the battle-scarred Nanisca in 'The Woman King'. (Image: Sony Pictures Digital Inc)

Set in 1823, The Woman King tells the story of the Agojie, an all-woman warrior unit from the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be familiar with the Dora Milaje from Black Panther, which was inspired by the Agojie, sometimes referred to as the Dahomey Amazon. The plot follows Thuso Mbedu’s Nawi, a new recruit who trains to be a warrior, while Viola Davis’ General Nanisca tries to protect the kingdom from its enemies.

The movie begins with a brutally efficient night-time attack. Nanisca silently rises out of the bushes like an angel of death and leads the Agojie on a mission to rescue a group of Dahomean women captured by Mahi slavers, who belong to the rival Oyo empire. Prince-Bythewood films the action in clear long takes showcasing the intricate fight choreography and stunt sequences. An athlete herself, she allows the actors to show off the impressive results of their grueling training, which includes what is now a signature Gina Prince-Bythewood touch - characters fighting in tandem, sometimes using each other’s bodies to launch themselves into an aerial attack or seamlessly passing weapons to each other to execute killing blows. By the end of the sequence, the audience is completely convinced that the Agojie could take down an entire army of male soldiers.

The direction lingers on the smaller character moments, allowing the film to focus on themes of sisterhood and female identity. When the captured Mahi women are given the option of training to be Agojie, one of them, Ode played by Tony winner Adrienne Warren, accepts, saying: "Here I can be the hunter, not the prey”. By virtue of being an outsider, Ode’s character is set up as an antagonist and competitor to Nawi. But when Nawi is crowned champion of the recruits in a close finish against a clearly disappointed Ode, the camera cuts to Nawi and Ode hugging and cheering together, celebrating their bond as Agojie sisters. A lesser movie would have kept the antagonist relationship going until the inevitable double cross in the final battle, but Prince-Bythewood wisely chooses to showcase their sisterhood rather than rely on tired old cliches.

The film drives the point home with numerous scenes between Nanisca and her close confidante and second-in-command Amenza as portrayed by Sheila Atim. While Amenza always knows what's on Nanisca’s mind and supports her at all times, she doesn't hesitate to question Nanisca or call her out when she is about to make a rash decision.

The script isn’t preachy, and the action is punctuated by scenes of the warriors singing and dancing whenever there is an opportunity to celebrate. Lashana Lynch as wise-cracking Izogie, a veteran warrior, steals every scene she is in. Her interactions with Nawi, who she lovingly calls Mosquito, allow her to show off her comedy chops after her action-packed turns in the Bond and Dr Strange franchises.

A late-breaking reveal that connects two of the characters plays as overly coincidental. It’s an unnecessarily melodramatic flourish in an otherwise strong screenplay. Similarly, a romantic subplot between Nawi and Malik, a mixed-race aide to a Portuguese slave trader, serves as a useful plot device but doesn’t add any more depth to Nawi’s character. The movie climaxes with two thrilling action sequences - an all-out attack on the Oyo army followed by a rescue mission against the white-slave traders which ends with a group of freed slaves turning on the Portuguese slave trader.

The performances are great all around. Viola Davis, who doubled as producer, is predictably great, playing the battle-scarred Nanisca with the weary air of someone who has seen a lot of pain and suffering. Thuso Mbedu, who was last seen in the Barry Jenkins’ miniseries The Underground Railroad, shines in her first feature role transforming from young girl to seasoned warrior over the course of the movie. Lynch and Atim round off the main ensemble, and John Boyega is very enjoyable as King Ghezo.

Gina Prince-Bythewood continues to bring her unique sensibility to what could have been regular action fare. Her previous movie, Netflix’s The Old Guard with Charlize Theron had a similar approach to using action as a means to illuminate character, and not just an end in itself.

The Woman King is a powerful and moving story told well. If you are the type of person who cheered when Gal Gadot’s Diana crossed No Man’s Land in 2017’s Wonder Woman, then this is the movie for you. There are numerous cheer-worthy fist-pumping moments, from the action to the training and sometimes even in quieter scenes of solidarity. Stick around after the movie ends for a small mid-credits scene where the movie explicitly connects the themes to the experience of what it means to be an African-American woman in today’s world. Don’t be surprised if you come out of the cinema chanting the Agojie’s war cry.