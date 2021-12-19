'The Whistleblower' review: Bright kids enticed into beating the exam system for fun and big money

Ravi Kishen in The Whistleblower on SonyLIV (Image: screen grab)

No matter how many times they make movies about students cheating the flawed exam system and crooks dealing in tonnes of cash, the audience can never have enough. Of course, when a mainstream movie was made with Emran Hashmi as a whistleblower on the rank and admissions scam, the government even got involved and forced the filmmakers to alter the name of the film because the film hinted at corruption in government as well. But kids-cheating-at-exams-to-beat-the-competition makes for super-hit movies in Thailand as well, where films like Bad Genius ring true. The competition is fierce and the places in prestigious colleges are a rare win.

Also read: ‘In "The Whistleblower", Zainab stands for her truth and holds her ground’: Sonali Kulkarni

The Whistleblower on Sony Liv focuses on Sanket, a bright young doctor who joins an unscrupulous scheme to write the entrance exam for a lark (and a whole lot of money) for someone he doesn’t know. He thinks it’s fun, but does not realise that he is now stuck in a mire of something so illegal, it will affect his father (who is the head of a medical college) and ruin reputations. He’s drunk and drugged out of his common sense. And no matter who tries to persuade him to get out of this awful scheme, he realizes that there is no escape for him. In this Catch 22 situation, we discover that it’s not just him, the powerful nexus between the government, the police, the board of medical practitioners as well as those who pay piles of cash to get their children into medical colleges cannot be broken easily.

As the show unfolds, you will be drawn into a scheme so heinous, you will want the journalist who gets wind of this illegality to expose the rot and the corruption. You do feel bad for the unsuspecting honest cop who doesn’t realise that he has stirred a hornet's nest just by talking to a bright young doctor who is fed up of cheating in the exams…

The show, directed by Manoj Pillai, is helmed by well-known names.

The honest senior doctor (played by Sachin Khedekar), who owns the medical college, manages to convey his anger against the system and his helplessness when he discovers it’s his son who is involved in the exam cheating is so believable, you want to reach out and show your empathy. How many of us have rebelled against a system that marks you on your memory rather than understanding of the subject…

Ravi Kishen, once the dancing singing heartthrob of Bihari cinema, has created a superb place for himself on the OTT ‘scene’. He plays Daddaji, the phone-twirling kingpin of the exam scheme. He deals in crores and plays only with cash. He doesn’t care what your feelings are about the rights and the wrongs of cheating. He is exactly what he says life made him: when he wanted to get his father admitted to the hospital, he couldn’t find a doctor, he has promised the people (who pay him, of course) a doctor in every house. He is soft-spoken and yet what a brilliant villain he makes. Shakespeare warns us in Julius Caesar to be wary of those like Cassius who are ‘lean and hungry’, but Ravi Kishen is soft-spoken and a menace that smiles…

Zakir Hussain makes an admirable baddie, no matter which show he appears in. And, yes, the cop with a moustache (played brilliantly by Bhagwan Tiwari) is so scary, you’d want to steer clear of men who are cruel and intimidating every time they appear on screen.

The bright young doctor who steps into the quagmire for fun and then cannot seem to get out is played by the talented chap we saw in Bandish Bandits: Ritwick Bhowmick. He now plays the protagonist Sanket so well, he makes you want to beat him up because you as the audience know what he’s doing is wrong. You wish bright kids who end up misusing their talent had some sort of guidance. It’s like when his friends who are also participating in the cheating scheme by appearing as proxy exam writers for the money, realise that he too is writing the exam and ask him, ‘We are doing this for money, why are you here?’ His answer is given in the opening dialogue of the show: ‘If necessity is the mother of invention, then kick is the father of fuck ups’. Sanket gets into the cheating scheme for a kick and then cannot seem to get out.

Sonali Kulkarni and Ashish Verma play journalists who attempt to follow the money, and expose the exam mafia and the undeserving candidates. Do they succeed at all? Do good students like Pragya manage to stem the tide of bad students who will do only harm to patients? Does Prachi, who cheats not only on exams but on her sister too, ever realise that she should be nowhere near a clinic? Does Sanket really manage to become the whistleblower?

This show on SonyLIV starts with a slow burn but will keep you engaged and horrified at the same time. We are outraged when we hear the bizarrely high ‘cut off’ marks for admissions to ordinary university colleges, but when we see such scams come to light, and we read how whistleblower after whistleblower is dead in these seats for money schemes, we must realise that something concrete must be done. With so much cash flowing everywhere, I am sure many more stories like this will be made. This one, is rather well done.