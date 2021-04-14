The Walt Disney Company India names K Madhavan as president

In February, Disney+ surpassed its subscriber goals, hitting record high numbers. Now, the streaming service has over 100 million paid subscribers in its first 16 months.Disney+, which was launched in the US on November 12, 2019, is currently available in 59 countries. However, since then, it has expanded rapidly across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Singapore, among other countries. Click here to read more.

Media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney Company India named K Madhavan as its president on April 14.

Disney, a Dow 30 company, had annual revenues of USD 65.4 billion in its fiscal year 2020.

Madhavan takes over from Uday Shankar who had stepped down as president, the Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman, Star, and Disney India, last October.

Rebecca Campbell, chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company announced Madhavan's appointment as president.

Madhavan will look at oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as local content production business which currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages.

"For the past several months, I have had the pleasure of working directly with KM (K Madhavan) and have seen firsthand how he has adeptly managed our India business, which has been and will continue to be critical to our global and regional strategy,” said Campbell.

She further said, “A skilled leader with an extensive background in media, KM has taken our vast Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights despite continued industry evolution and significant challenges due to the pandemic.”

Madhavan had joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head. He was the driving force behind Asianet’s growth as the leader in Malayalam with more than 50 percent of the market share.

After helping build a strong regional portfolio, Madhavan served as country manager of Star & Disney India, overseeing the Company’s television and studios business in India since 2019.

He has been responsible for driving the growth of the business, focusing on innovation, and creating compelling content for consumers.

Along with working at Star and Disney India, Madhavan also serves as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and as chairman of the National Committee of Media & Entertainment CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).