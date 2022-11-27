 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'The Swimmers' review: Based on the true story of Syrian refugees Sara and Yusra Mardini, the film is about swimming against the tide

Arun Janardhan
Nov 27, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

A documentary, 'Long Distance Swimmer: Sara Mardini', will release next year which will begin where 'The Swimmers' ends.

'The Swimmers' is based on the true story of Syrian sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini, who swam for three hours in the Aegean Sea to reach safe shores in Greece. (screen grab)

One of the most powerful sequences in the new Netflix movie The Swimmers is that of the life jackets. Thousands of them are heaped up by the shore off the coast of Greece, a symbol of the millions of refugees who took a boat across the perilous sea in search of a better life.

Based on the true story of Syrian sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini—played in the film by real sisters Nathalie and Manal Issa, respectively—who left their conflict-torn country for Europe illegally, the film is as much a sports story as it is of homelessness, of refugees and the price humans pay for war. The place with the life jackets actually exists, Yusra had said in an interview.

The Swimmers is about 17-year-old Yusra, who harbours dreams of representing Syria in the Olympics, but is forced to leave the country in 2015 with Sara, who does not possess the same burning ambition in sport, and a cousin Nizar. They fly to Turkey as tourists, take a boat to Greece along with more than a dozen other refugees from places as diverse as Afghanistan and Eritrea in Africa. The inflatable boat, meant for far fewer people, runs into engine trouble in the middle of the ocean and starts filling up with water.

The sisters bravely jump into the ocean, swim for three hours in the freezing Aegean Sea so that the boat’s load is reduced till the entire lot hits the Greek shores in Lesbos. This is where the crew walks past the debris of piled up life jackets. They make their way to Germany partly on foot, in a car and on a bus after going through some traumatic experiences that makes them question their decision to leave home.

The Mardini sisters’ story became well-known when Yusra participated the very next year in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as part of the IOC Refugee team, having settled in Berlin, Germany. She competed in the 100m freestyle and the 100m butterfly in Rio and in the butterfly event in the Tokyo Olympics last year.