The rise of Darbhanga wave: Three filmmakers, stories of home and Bihari cinema

Tanushree Ghosh
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

What's unique about independent filmmakers Achal Mishra, Parth Saurabh and Shishir Jha, spotlighted at the Dharamshala International Film Festival earlier this month, is that they are not here to just make their own films but that of others too, by steering an ecosystem

(Clockwise from top, left) Achal Mishra, a still from Mishra's film 'Dhuin', Parth Saurabh, and Shishir Jha are all independent filmmakers with roots in Darbhanga.

When Achal Mishra took his first feature to NFDC Film Bazaar WIP Lab, in 2018-19, he was curious to find another filmmaker also there with his Maithili film. Parth Saurabh’s Gamak Mandir never got made owing to lack of funds and investors but the title lingered. Mishra’s Gaam Ghar became Gamak Ghar and Saurabh its production manager. Mishra would later produce, design and shoot some scenes of Saurabh’s film, Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar (On Either Side of the Pond). This July, when Saurabh’s new work-in-progress film was selected for Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival, he wrote to Anurag Kashyap, who roped in others (Vikramaditya Motwane, Devashish Makhija, Sriram Raghavan, etc.) to fund its completion. It won a Special Mention.

A still from Dhuin

At this year’s Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), earlier this month, Mishra’s sophomore Dhuin and Saurabh’s Pokhar… had a third companion from their hometown Darbhanga. Shishir Jha’s film, Dharti Latar Re Horo (Tortoise Under the Earth), which, however, trains the lens on the Santhals of Turamdih uranium mines in Talsa village, in the neighbouring Jharkhand — he grew up so close and yet so unaware of their existence.

At DIFF, the curiously titled panel “Mofussil Movies: Darbhanga Wave” put the spotlight on these three Mumbai-based men who returned home to make cinema. But three filmmakers from a city, with two films set in the city, don’t make a wave. Mishra agrees. “I wouldn’t call it a wave,” he says, “Shishir didn’t make a film in Darbhanga.”

New voices

Dhuin and Pokhar… work as a double bill. Both have the same actor, Abhinav Jha, as a lower-middle-class, out-of-job, stuck-in-his-circumstance protagonist. Both have to do with migration and how economic crisis affects intimate relationships. Sumit (Pokhar…) could well be Pankaj’s (Dhuin) alter-ego. Both films were going to be part of an anthology which was not to be. Mishra’s five-page draft of a film became a festival misfit given its neither-short-nor-feature duration (50 minutes).