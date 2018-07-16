The Remake Recipe: Can Bollywood's Dhadak replicate the success of Sairat?

While Hollywood is not shy of remaking or spinning off old scripts into new films, Indian film industry too isn't keeping off from making investments in such ventures.

Unlike the West, the avenues for remaking a film is higher in India, thanks to the diverse content produced from the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and regional markets. For example, Bollywood has shifted its attention from south India to the western region and picked up a Marathi film to bring to the audiences its version of the movie. Sairat, the all-time top-grossing Marathi film has caught the attention of producer Karan Johar who has decided to remake the film in Hindi. The film title Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20.

Sairat had clocked in Rs 100 crore at the box office. Unlike its peers which make it to about 250-300, the movie was released on 500 screens across India.

Trade pundits dub reboots a safe choices as they are a tried-and-tested formula. Financially, refashioning an existing film a less risky than trying something from ground zero. Film executives, too, find comfort in the familiar.

However, remakes of profitable flicks, aren’t a recipe for success. And that’s what is to be seen with Dhadak which is likely to open in the range of Rs 6.5 to Rs 7 crore. For Dhadak to stand tall at the box office, its collection from the Maharashtra circle will matter the most. Sairat had raked in approximately Rs 90 crore in Maharashtra alone.

Along with Bollywood, Marathi film industry is inspiring other branches of the Indian film industry too. The 2016 release Natsamrat, which was both critically acclaimed and a box office success, too, is being adapted in Gujarati and is scheduled for August 30 release. Natsamrat had clocked Rs 38 crore at the Indian box office.

Film trade analysts believe that there is an advantage in doing a remake of a profitable film as the chances of success are higher. Whether this will stand true for Dhadak can be known during the crucial Friday test next week.