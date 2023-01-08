 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

The most-anticipated Indian movies of 2023

Narendra Banad
Jan 08, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Whether or not Bollywood will be back with a bang, Shah Rukh Khan sure will. The year belongs to him, with three releases. This year’s calendar moves at a breakneck pace. There are also two Salman starrers, follow-ups to a number of south hits, and a KJo epic.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the forthcoming 'Pathaan'.

2022 was a tough year for Indian movies, especially Bollywood movies. Studios were hoping that it would be the year for a return to cinemas after the pandemic, but there were some big misses as audiences rejected big-budget fare like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera and Cirkus. However, 2023 promises to be very busy with a wide array of movies from across the country catering to different audiences. Stars and filmmakers are going all out to reestablish themselves, will the fans reciprocate?

Kuttey
Release date: January 13

Vishal Bhardwaj is back in the world of small crimes and big consequences. Though this time, the one donning the director's hat is his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah, as they all chase a van carrying crores of rupees in cash. Plot twists and double crosses abound in this gritty black comedy. Get ready to sing Dhan Te Nan again!

Pathaan
Release date: January 25

Shah Rukh Khan embraces an all-action avatar as the eponymous Pathaan in this big-budget spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan features an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger from YRF’s other hit action franchise. The film has already hit controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification thanks to one of its songs, and the makers need to be wary of becoming another Laal Singh Chaddha.