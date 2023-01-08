The most-anticipated Indian movies of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the forthcoming 'Pathaan'.

2022 was a tough year for Indian movies, especially Bollywood movies. Studios were hoping that it would be the year for a return to cinemas after the pandemic, but there were some big misses as audiences rejected big-budget fare like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera and Cirkus. However, 2023 promises to be very busy with a wide array of movies from across the country catering to different audiences. Stars and filmmakers are going all out to reestablish themselves, will the fans reciprocate?

Release date: January 13

Vishal Bhardwaj is back in the world of small crimes and big consequences. Though this time, the one donning the director's hat is his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah, as they all chase a van carrying crores of rupees in cash. Plot twists and double crosses abound in this gritty black comedy. Get ready to sing Dhan Te Nan again!

Release date: January 25

Shah Rukh Khan embraces an all-action avatar as the eponymous Pathaan in this big-budget spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan features an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger from YRF’s other hit action franchise. The film has already hit controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification thanks to one of its songs, and the makers need to be wary of becoming another Laal Singh Chaddha.

Tentative release date: April 14

Rajinikanth plays the titular jailer trying to thwart a group of criminals from freeing their imprisoned leader. The film, directed by Nelson, promises to be a non-stop thrill ride. The cast is rounded out by Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Malayalam legend Mohanlal.

Tentative release date: April 21

The film’s title is a play on Salman Khan’s real-life moniker Bhaijaan. Comedy director and music composer Farhad Samji directs this remake of Ajith’s Veeram , an action drama hit from 2014. The Eid release also stars Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

Release date: April 28

Mani Ratnam’s conclusion to Kalki’s novel of the same name is slated to release in April. The first part of the historical epic made box-office waves last year thanks to the performances from the star-studded cast, including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Karthi, and more, all of whom are returning to complete the saga.

Tentative release date: April 28

Karan Johan returns to what he does best — lavish family drama centring on a forbidden romance. This time Johar teams with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, being seen together after their superhit Gully Boy (2019). The cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Tentative release date: June 2

Shah Rukh Khan is making up for his five-year hiatus with multiple releases this year. Jawan promises to show SRK in a never-before-seen avatar. Here he teams with Tamil director Atlee making his first foray into Hindi movies. The music is by south hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander, and the Shah Rukh is supported in his double role by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Tentative release date: August 11

Sandeep Vanga Reddy follows up his 2019 megahit Kabir Singh with the crime-thriller Animal, starring a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor in the title role. It is a gangster epic telling a tale of how his turbulent relationships turn him into an...that's a no-brainer! However, the plot of the film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been kept under wraps.

Tentative release date: September 28

Baahubali (The Beginning, 2015 and The Conclusion, 2017) star Prabhas is back with action thriller Salaar after the disappointments of Radhe and Saaho. Salaar is written and directed by Prashant Neel of K.G.F (Chapter 1, 2018 and Chapter 2, 2022) fame. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Will the third time be the charm for Prabhas?

Tentative release date: 2023

The Kannada film industry looks to repeat its K.G.F. success with Kabzaa. Kabzaa is an epic saga chronicling the tale of how a freedom fighter’s son became the most feared gangster in India. Upendra plays the lead role supported by Kichcha Sudeep and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Tentative release date: November 10

Salman Khan is back as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore who operates under the codename Tiger. The Tiger franchise is known for its high-octane action sequences and exotic locales. This time Salman and Katrina Kaif will be directed by Maneesh Sharma from a script by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan.

Tentative release date: 2023

The saga continues as Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, faces new challenges in the dark world of sandalwood smuggling. The Telugu language film was a smash hit in 2021 and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter, and a follow-up to the catchy Oo Antava song. As a bonus, the film also stars Malayalam acting sensation Fahadh Faasil. Filming has commenced and the movie is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Tentative release date: December 22

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff team up in this action extravaganza by writer-director Ali Abbas Zafar. Not much is known about the plot, but fans can expect non-stop action and death-defying stunts from the Akshay-Tiger combo. Coming to screens on Christmas 2023.

Tentative release date: December 22

Shah Rukh Khan bookends the year 2023. He will end his busy year with Dunki, his first collaboration with hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki explores the illegal immigration routes from India to Canada and Europe known as donkey flights. Taapsee Pannu stars opposite SRK for the first time.