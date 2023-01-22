 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pulp fiction | ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’: Meet the makers behind the docuseries on Bollywood’s forgotten impish cousin

Devarsi Ghosh
Jan 22, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Creators Vasan Bala and Disha Rindani and researchers Pritesh Srivastava and Aseem Chandaver on the making of the Amazon Prime Video’s docuseries which looks back on the low-budget pulp Hindi film industry that peaked in the 1990s-2000s.

(Clockwise from left) Amazon Prime's new docu series 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak's co-director Vasan Bala, head researcher Pritesh Kumar Srivastava, co-director Disha Rindani and researcher Aseem Chandaver.

In the first decade of India’s economic liberalisation, which is also the last decade for the single-screen theatre’s reign, few filmmakers rose from the Hindi film industry’s netherworld to make the most of a time and place that once was and never will be.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak, Amazon Prime Video’s six-episode docuseries, is a cheerfully entertaining and often poignant look at these filmmakers who, as co-creator Vasan Bala tells Moneycontrol, “made feature films in the time and budget it takes to make a short film.”

The series, which premiered on Friday, looks back at the career of four filmmakers: Vinod Talwar, Kishan Shah, Dilip Gulati and J Neelam. From the early 1990s to the early 2000s, they rolled out hundreds of feature films which could cost less than Rs 4 lakh and earn up to Rs 40 lakh within a week.

Stills from 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak'.

The formula? Mostly non-stars, minimal locations, skin show, violence, horror, and innuendo-filled dialogue — a combination that the interviewees proclaim to have worked wonders for their working-class audience of labourers and rickshaw-pullers.

Over time, with the Hindi film industry’s corporatisation, rise of multiplexes, and the onslaught of the Bhojpuri film industry that absorbed the raunchiness of these movies, Bollywood’s little, impish cousin disappeared.