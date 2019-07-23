The Lion King set to be biggest animated movie in India after The Jungle Book, braces for Rs 100 crore club

What a fantastic success The Lion King has turned out to be in India. Despite the fact that the pre-release reports were not really earth-shattering – courtesy reviews post US release of the film– the film took a very good opening in India.

However, what was surprising was the kind of spikes the film witnessed on Saturday and Sunday. After all, it has never happened that after an opening of Rs 11.03 crore, a film gains so much momentum that it gathers Rs 19.15 crore on Saturday. The Lion King has achieved that feat and there is more to come.

The film is now doing far better than even The Jungle Book, which stays on to be the highest-grossing animation film in India, regardless of whether it comes from Bollywood or Hollywood.

As a matter of fact, there are hardly any notable animated releases from Bollywood; its only imports from the West that end up making a mark here. This is what had made the blockbuster success of The Jungle Book so unique. Even when the film had opened at a mere Rs 10.09 crore, it had gathered a monumental sum of Rs 187.40 crore in India in its lifetime.

If the start taken by The Lion King is any indication, the film can go just about anywhere. However, one thing is for certain that it would enter the Rs 100 crore club in a jiffy. Once that happens, it would be only the second animated movie ever to achieve this feat in India.

After all, the start has been fantastic already with the weekend collections going far ahead of The Jungle Book (Rs 40.47 crore) in India. While The Jungle Book had collected Rs. 74.63 crore in its opening week, The Lion King is set to surpass those collections as well before the second weekend begins.

The makers of The Lion King also played it smart by marketing the India release primarily around the dubbing by Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan.

Considering that the core theme of The Lion King is centered on a father-son tale, it was a great publicity peg to bring in the superstar and his (yet unexposed) son behind the mic, in an attempt to arise curiosity amongst the audiences. No wonder, the film is seeing good footfall for the Hindi version and that too in the major cities, something that is not usually the case with dubbed films.

Incidentally, both The Jungle Book and The Lion King have the same director at the helm of affairs, Jon Favreau. This is the director who has superhero spectacles like Iron Man and Iron Man 2 to his credit. Surprisingly, he is now relishing the transition of making films based on animals for the big screen. Though he has also made an adorable slice-of-life film Chef (which was too remade in Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan) it is his jungle films which are bringing him great visibility, and appreciation like never before.

While one waits to see what he ends up making next, rest assured The Lion King would be one of his biggest successes in India as well as abroad. However, whether the film will go slow after the Rs 100 crore mark or would it go on to chase Rs 150 crore or even the Rs 200 crore milestone is something that would be known only in the second week.