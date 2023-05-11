The Kerala Story gives theatres a new lease of life after months of lean business

Kerala Story

Opinions remain divided on The Kerala Story due to its controversial content but theatre owners across the country agree on one thing: that it has given fresh legs to their business.

The small-budget film is working at a time when even big-budget counterparts or star-led films did not make a splash at the box office.

Theatre owners said that the last blockbuster was Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and since then business has been lean.

"From the point of view of revenue, footfall and occupancy, the film is a boon to exhibitors. After Pathaan, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KBKJ) did a certain number. But with The Kerala Story, there is a scenario that theatres can possibly wipe out losses of the last few months. It has given theatres a new lease of life until the next blockbuster comes along. Irrespective of the political stand of exhibitors, they have salaries to pay. Revenues have been scarce and sporadic in the post-Covid period so anything that brings in some revenue is good news. The last blockbuster we had was Pathaan and that was in January and it is May now, so it has been couple of lean months," said Akshaye Rathi, a film exhibitor and director, Saroj Screens, an Amravati, Maharashtra-based company that is present in the entertainment and recreation sports segments, among others.

The Kerala Story has had a far stronger reaction than 90 percent of films this year, said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a chain by Mukta Arts, a film production company.

"The film has managed to pull in about Rs 65-70 crore collections which is extremely good for a film of this size and in a short period as it only released on Friday (May 5). The momentum of the film has held over the weekdays as well and this positive trend is something we have seen in very few films this year. Occupancy levels have been strong as well. Cinemas have seen about 50-70 percent occupancy over the weekend for the film and on weekdays, the occupancy has still managed to maintain around 30-40 percent levels which is a good sign," he added.

Much-needed relief

The film is performing like how The Kashmir Files did in 2022, said Girish Johar, a producer and film trade expert. "For The Kerala Story, there are no major upcoming film releases in competition so a business of Rs 100-200 crore is on the cards. The film is a bounty for exhibitors as they experienced a lull as Bholaa, KBKJ and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar did not perform as expected. So, The Kerala Story has given them much-needed relief and gives them a lot of confidence for upcoming films. The film has filled the gap before the big releases and has helped them survive," he added.

Proving the saying that any publicity is good publicity, The Kerala Story has been caught in a political crossfire, which has benefitted the film, noted Rathi. "The news of the ban of the film has given the film a much longer shelf life and lot more people have become more interested to watch the film," he said.

The West Bengal government has banned the movie, while in Tamil Nadu, a body representing exhibitors said they had stopped screening the film “as a precautionary measure”. In the state on which it is said to be based, the Kerala High Court said given the disclaimer “inspired by true events” it could not be banned, upholding freedom of speech and expression (the state government has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court). On the other hand, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have made it tax-free.

The film is at the centre of a storm for its plot which purports to tell the story of how women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by the Islamic State terrorist group. This in itself as led to a raging debate on social media.

Exhibitors pointed out that irrespective of the controversy, they are thankful that The Kerala Story is working in cinemas. "The scenario of the exhibition sector right now is that any film that works is a blessing. Revenue coming into the sector through any film is welcome as the box office is so erratic post-Covid. The biggest of stars, production houses and films have backfired. Who would have thought that the opening of The Kerala Story would be four times higher than Selfiee (released on February 24, 2023) starring Akshay Kumar?" said a theatre owner.

While Selfiee earned around Rs 2.54 crore on opening day, The Kerala Story collected Rs 6.75 crore on day one of its release.

The Kerala Story has also started a discussion on whether the market for small films is back, something many had written off post-Covid.

"The narrative has always been about big films, event films, big stars, but this shows that even small movies can garner attention if they are willing to be bold, topical and reach to an audience that is interested," said Puri.

Small films like Uunchai released last year and 2023 release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also did well at the box office, said Johar. "This is what used to happen when we had small-film wonders that did Rs 70-80 crore. This shows that audiences don't want to watch only big-screen spectacles. The audience has become more selective. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has done well at the Indian box office. That is a film that can be watched on an OTT (over the top platform) too but people did come to theatres to watch, maybe because of nostalgia. So audiences are making smarter choices and not watching films in cinemas to pass time," he said.

Uncertain chances for success

While the audience response is good, Vishek Chauhan, owner of single-screen theatre Roopbani Cinema in Bihar, said that The Kerala Story is not operating like a regular film because there is one section supporting the film while another section is against it. "The industry cannot work on such films because there is no certainty for the success of such films and whether such content will click with the audience or not. On.e cannot predict whether it will collect Rs 2 crore or Rs 200 crore. So such cinema and filmmaking cannot be institutionalised."

"For such films, there are many moving parts like the timing, election, mention of the film in political speeches," he added. "The same was the case with 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike which exploded after mentions by politicians. For The Kerala Story, we saw collections shoot up after mention of the film in a speech and then also post the ban in West Bengal. These are one-off events."