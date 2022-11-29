 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'The Kashmir Files' vulgar, propaganda movie: IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid at closing ceremony

Nov 29, 2022 / 12:06 AM IST

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, on Monday described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda, vulgar' and unfit for a prestigious festival like IFFI

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid surprised audiences during his speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa by criticising the festival for including controversial Hindi-language movie The Kashmir Files in competition.

Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd IFFI, on Monday, described the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film  as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

While praising the quality of 14 of the 15 films in the best international film competition, Lapid said on behalf of the jury: “We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files, that felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid further said.

The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others, and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, or Kashmiri Pandits, from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley following the rising violence, insurgency and the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Released in India in March this year, the film reportedly stirred up anti-Muslim sentiments, with audiences erupting in hate speeches and calling for the slaughter of Muslims and a boycott of Muslim businesses after seeing the film.