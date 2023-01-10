'The Kashmir Files', 'Kantara' among 5 Indian films eligible for Oscars 2023 nominations

Five Indian films feature in the list of films eligible to be nominated for Oscars 2023. "RRR", "Gangubai Kathiawadi", "The Kashmir Files" and "Kantara" and “Iravin Nizhal” made the cut in the list of 301 feature films.

The reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 12.

Pan Nalin's "Chhello Show" ("Last Film Show"), India's official Oscar entry, also features in the list along with Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files", Marathi titles "Me Vasantrao" and "Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi", R Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", " Iravin Nizhal" and Kannada movie "Vikrant Rona".

"RRR", which was released in March last year, reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

"RRR" is in the running for "Best Film" (non-English) BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. The song "Naatu Naatu" is nominated for Best Original Song Golden Globe and is also on the Academy's Music shortist. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE