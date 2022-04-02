The Kashmir Files is among Indian cinema's fastest entrants into the Rs 200 crore club

Anupam Kher in 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri. (Screen grab)

The Kashmir Files started off on its independent journey and is now playing in the same arena as the big boys as it is breaking records left, right and centre. After scoring a century in mere 10 days, it went on a rampage in the second week which allowed it to go past the Rs 200 crore mark before the close of the second week itself. Once that happened, there were a number of new records that it made on the way. One of these is the film being amongst the best of the best when comes to scoring a double century in the quickest possible time.

How has that been made possible? Well, to begin with, there are hardly any films that have made it past the Rs 200 crore mark. The first one to do this was 3 Idiots which took as many as 110 days back in 2009-10. Subsequent Rs 200-crore films often achieved this in 20-25 days. The joint record of the fastest ones though is held by four films, today - Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Of these, Baahubali: The Conclusion has lifetime earnings of over Rs 500 crore. And all the others went on to enter the Rs 300 crore club in the weeks following their mega week 1.

Now that The Kashmir Files has managed this feat in 13 days, it has beaten several biggies on its way. The closest of them all are two Salman Khan starrers Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, both of which took 14 days to hit a double century each. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express took a day extra as the feat was accomplished in 15 days. Ditto with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which took the same time to score a double century. As for his Golmaal Again and Akshay Kumar’s Good Neewz, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal, they took a much longer time of 24 days or more.

However, there is a tie for the top spot between the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty starrer and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that took 13 days as well to go past the Rs 200 crore mark. Had the film been any quicker, it could have challenged Simmba which took 12 days to reach the milestone. Beyond this, though, the film didn’t have any chance to move up the ranking of fastest Rs 200 crore club entrants since Salman Khan’s Kick did that in 11 days, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 took 10 days, and Aamir Khan’s PK and Dhoom: 3 just 9 days each. In fact, his Dangal took even lesser time as 200 crores mark was crossed in only 8 days.

What has worked in favour of The Kashmir Files is not just the numbers but also the pace at which these have come. While Rs 250 crore would be crossed in quick time, it would be the film’s journey from there to the Rs 275 crore milestone that would be closely observed.

The film is an all-time blockbuster, and now also a record-breaker in ways more than one.