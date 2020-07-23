The joke's on you, COVID: People turn to comedy on TV, OTT platforms as pandemic stretches on

In times of COVID-19, a dose of laughter is all one needs to dive away the blues, which is is why the comedy genre is emerging as one of the most preferred, both on TV and online.

On TV, while GECs (general entertainment channels) and sports dominated the TRPs (television rating points); currently, it is comedy serials that are seeing increased viewership amid TV audience.

According to a recent study by Omnicom Media Group, 52 percent people are spending more time on watching comedy serials.

“Movies and comedy serials round off the top five list as Indians explore new ways to keep themselves entertained,” said the report.

The study, which was conducted with a sample size of 1,000 respondents, was conducted across metros as well as Tier-I cities.

The most-watched comedy shows on TV include The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashma and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Other than comedy shows, 'cult' shows like Crime Patrol, CID and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai round up the list of top-10 TV shows.

On the digital front too, comedy is the most preferred genre.

On YouTube, 59 percent prefer watching comedy videos, followed by cooking and music videos at 55 percent and 52 percent respectively.

The report also pointed out that YouTube, in the last few months, has emerged as a top gainer with close to two hours of daily time spent, driven by comedy, music, movie and educational video content.

On OTTs, Indian viewers are spending as much as 95 minutes a day watching their favourite content.

In fact, viewers in Tier-I cities, women and the youth are primarily driving the OTT consumption in India in the current times.

Amid the youth – aged between 24 and 35 years – 64 percent are spending more time on OTTs, followed by viewers from Tier-I cities at 59 percent, and women at 58 percent.

Wondering what Indians are watching the most and on what OTT platform?

According to the report, Netflix’s Spanish crime drama, Money Heist is the most-watched show. Indian series are not far behind as Pataal Lok ranks third on the list of most-watched OTT shows.

Plus, movies that released just before the outbreak like Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, Bhoot starring Vicky Kaushal are finding huge viewership on OTTs.