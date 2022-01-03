'The Great Indian Kitchen' Tamil remake's posters are out. Trailer soon

'The Great Indian Kitchen' Tamil remake's trailer will be released soon. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @RDC Media Pvt Ltd)

The makers of the Tamil remake of the widely acclaimed Malayalam film, “The Great Indian Kitchen”, have released posters of the film, revealing the first looks.

The Tamil version, starring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in lead roles, is directed by R Kannan. The film is produced by RDC Media Pvt Ltd. The trailer would be out soon, the production house said.

Actor Arya unveiled the first poster on New Year’s Day. It shows Rajesh’s character standing inside a kitchen and wiping a window. The second poster, released on Monday, features the lead couple standing in the kitchen, similar to the Malayalam film’s poster.

The Malayalam original of “The Great Indian Kitchen” portrays the travails of a newly-wed woman, played by Nimisha Sajayan, stuck in the confines of a kitchen.

The powerful film, directed by Jeo Baby, touches upon many issues such as domestic labour, patriarchal values in religion and family system, women’s agency in sexual desires, and taboos like the misconception of ‘pollution’ associated with women’s body during menstruation.

Throughout the film the husband (played by Suraj Venjaramoodu) and the father-in law are the least bothered about the domestic chores done by both the women of the house — the mother and the daughter-in-law.

The Malayalam version of “The Great Indian Kitchen” first streamed on Neestream and is now available on Amazon Prime Video too.

The film won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu.