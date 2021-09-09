MARKET NEWS

Entertainment

The father knows who the father is, says Nusrat Jahan as she shuts down questions on baby’s father

Nusrat Jahan also revealed that her son was named Yishaan.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@nusratchirps

Image: Twitter/@nusratchirps


Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan who welcomed her baby boy last month, shut down questions on the baby’s father as she made her first public appearance on September 8.

She also revealed that her son was named Yishaan.

While attending the opening of a salon in Kolkata, she was asked questions about her ‘better half’ and she shut down by saying that the ‘father knows who the father is’.

The reporter asked Nusrat about her ‘better half’, to which she replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."

Jahan also mentioned that motherhood ‘feels great. “It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning,” she said.

Moreover, Jahan also confirmed that she would be back for the winter session of the parliament which she missed as she was eight months pregnant.

Earlier, Nusrat had given fans a sneak peek into her new mommy life and credited ‘daddy’ for the picture. She was brutally trolled for her rumoured relationship with Yash Dasgupta. In her post she wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.







Jahan was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on August 26 where she gave birth to the baby boy at around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital told PTI.
Jahan’s rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta was also present at the hospital, a film industry source said.

Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain also wished saying, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

Nusrat tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019.

In June 2021, Nusrat confirmed her split with Nikhil and also called her marriage with him "invalid". The actress had said that they didn't register their marriage as per Indian law and hence, there is no point of divorce.

Tags: #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Nusrat Jahan
first published: Sep 9, 2021 01:32 pm

