The father knows who the father is, says Nusrat Jahan as she shuts down questions on baby’s father

Image: Twitter/@nusratchirps

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan who welcomed her baby boy last month, shut down questions on the baby’s father as she made her first public appearance on September 8.

She also revealed that her son was named Yishaan.

While attending the opening of a salon in Kolkata, she was asked questions about her ‘better half’ and she shut down by saying that the ‘father knows who the father is’.

The reporter asked Nusrat about her ‘better half’, to which she replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."