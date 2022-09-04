The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: The t**ts are at it again

Dharmatic Entertainment’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns for a second season on Netflix with Bollywood insider shenanigans and high-voltage celebrity cameos aplenty.

Does it then still keep its four subjects, the wives—Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavna Panday—in sharp focus? It does, but like the first season, their pursuits, bickering, back-biting and collective sighs and squeals remain the same: Unapologetically piddly, meant to wash over you with their life (style) problems, extracting gasps, guffaws and cringes as you go along its eight episodes.

The wives have somewhat moved on. Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is about to be launched in a film. Seema Sajdeh is single again, and both Karan Johar and Netflix’s famous Seema Aunty (Indian Matchmaking) are trying to hook her up even as she negotiates the new dynamics of her home. Neelam Kothari is up for a big comeback in a Zoya Akhtar Project and is still the most insufferably plastic of the lot—even with a focus on her erstwhile stardom and Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh twirling her around in the show’s finale, which has her girl gang going green on her. Bhavna Panday and her husband, actor Chunky Panday—rosy and blissful with the new stardom of their daughter Ananya—get the softest focus with a family event that brings all the elements of the show together. Maheep Kapoor is the only one with some amount of serious sass and wit, and she continues to address her “gurls” as “twats”.

The show runs almost like a hyper-extended version of Koffee with Karan —a front row seat to the bling, the bitching, the fragile friendships and insider jokes within the film industry’s it-cliques. The list of cameos in this season is impressive: The husbands (Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday); Ananya Panday, preening and in full make-up whenever she appears; Zoya Akhtar in a predictable Boss Lady turn; Arjun Kapoor; Karan Johar mingling with the ladies like he is one of them and at its snazziest and most hilarious best; Farah Khan; Gauri Khan; Shweta Bachchan; Jackie Shroff in the most zanily funny moment of the show; and Ranveer Singh, whom the ladies drop in to meet at a Karan Johar shoot and who erupts into hives non-stop as soon as the star man announces, “The MILFs are in the house!”

All the friends get plenty of publicity. Each location, including a luxury getaway in Rajasthan and Taj hotels, gets enough attention to its details making it obvious the show is plugging anybody and everything that appears in it. All in all, it is a mega-gloss publicity and plugging exercise for friends of the ladies—and by extension, friends of Dharma Productions.

The fun parts are the cameos. What goes on with and among the women is far too stretched to make engaging reality television. Mostly, you either laugh at them or gasp at them. This is a reality show in the mould of any celebrity show—you don’t need a brain or a heart to watch it. Yet, the binge-factor in this season is high enough, if you want to give in to some petty, perverse fun.