Ellen DeGeneres says her talk show is coming to an end, 19th season will be last

Ellen DeGeneres in Burbank, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2018. Her daytime talkshow has lost more than a million viewers since September 2020, according to the research firm Nielsen, averaging 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million in the same period last year. (Ryan Pfluger/The New York Times)

American comedian, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who hosts the eponymous talk show, has told The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming 19th season will be the last.

The 63-year-old talk show host, who has interviewed the who’s who of the tinsel town on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, is undoubtedly one of daytime’s most noticeable faces.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards. It has been on air for almost 19 years and it has only brought her unparalleled fame and lately, some criticism.

So far, Ellen has hosted more than 3,000 shows and 2,400 celebrity interviews.

However, Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her Emmy-winning daytime talk show after 19 years.

DeGeneres will reportedly discuss the decision on Thursday's show with guest Oprah Winfrey.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres said on May 12.

Speaking about her decision to end the show, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment. So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, “You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.” So is 19."

Ellen DeGeneres was honoured with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom under Barack Obama in 2016.

With Reuters inputs