The Crown season 4 to show Princess Diana’s struggle with bulimia

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit series The Crown will feature scenes of Princess Diana's struggle with bulimia, reported The Sun.

The upcoming season of Peter Morgan's show is expected to introduce the viewers to Princess of Wales as she joins the Royal Family after marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

The report claims that actress Emma Corrin, 24, will be seen gorging on food before vomiting into a toilet in explicit scenes that will capture Diana's struggles with bulimia.

The news comes after her son Prince Harry (35) and his wife Meghan Markle (39) signed a rumoured multi-million pound deal with Netflix to create original content, including documentaries and children's TV shows.

A TV insider told The Sun, “William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it.

“It’s the latest in a long line of flashpoints between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother.

“Viewers of The Crown — which is a candid look at the Queen’s reign — wouldn’t expect the writers to ignore something which is now a matter of public record. But the Royal Family also wouldn’t expect one of their own to take money made by the profits of shows like this.”