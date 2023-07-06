The connection between Kriti Sanon's new production house 'Blue Butterfly Films' and Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in Raabta. (Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death shook the entire country. The actor might have died in 2020 but investigations are still going on behind his sudden passing. Several people have paid him tributes in their own way. And now, Kriti Sanon has given one too according to the internet. Well, you must read on further If you want to find out more.

So, Kriti Sanon announced the launch or her production house that she started with her sister Nupur. She took to Instagram to share the news with a small note about her journey of 9 years in the industry.

"And it’s time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely love every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, it’s time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finally start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!" Sanon wrote in the caption.



Well, eagle-eyed netizens caught a heartwarming detail and pointed out the venture’s connection with Sushant Singh Rajput. A Redditor, ditoxit1, explained what “blue butterfly” meant for the late actor. The user shared a screenshot of a conversation between Sushant and his fan who asked him about the blue butterfly emoji.

For Sushant, the blue butterfly signified the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance between you and I and all of us.



Upon discovering the same, the internet was simply touched and hailed Kriti’s gesture.

“Love this as a tribute, if it is. Subtle, classy,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “That is so sweet of her.”

A third user remarked, “I noticed that too man, I think she really, truly loved him.”

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the 2017 film Raabta.