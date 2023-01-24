 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscar nominees for 2023 are...

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The Oscars 2023 nominations were announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams and India scored three nominations.

Oscar 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. The Academy Awards announced the Oscar nominees for Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting role.

And the nominees for best actress in a supporting role are:

Angela Basset for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau for "The Whale"