The Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscar nominees for 2023 are...

Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. The Academy Awards announced the Oscar nominees for Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting role.

And the nominees for best actress in a supporting role are:

Angela Basset for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau for "The Whale"

Kerry Condon for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The nominees for best actor in a supporting role are:

Brendan Gleeson for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway"

Judd Hirsh for "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huay Quan for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95