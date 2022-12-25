 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

The best Christmas TV episodes of all time

Narendra Banad
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Get in the holiday spirit with fantastic heartwarming Yuletide episodes of your favourite shows.

A still from the Holiday Armadillo episode of 'Friends'.

Christmas episodes have been a network TV tradition from the days of I Love Lucy in the '50s. It seems to be a dying art today with the advent of the binge model, though we’ll see later in this list that some shows are still holding the fort.

There’s something about a Christmas TV episode that works even better than a Christmas movie — the show has been in our lives for years and the characters are friends we hang out with so often that they’re practically family. It’s comfort food, and like comfort food, an episode of TV is easy to indulge in, as opposed to the 2 (or more) hour commitment that comes with a Christmas movie.

Curl up with your loved ones, queue up these episodes and join us on a holiday ride of raucous laughter and tears of joy, while we embark on a quest to find out the real meaning of Christmas.

Friends — The One with Christmas in Tulsa

Friends, the most conventional show on this list, predictably has a strong roster of Christmas episodes. I am personally partial to the Holiday Armadillo for the laughs, but Christmas in Tulsa has more of a Christmassy feeling. Chandler has to be in Tulsa for work, and he reminisces about earlier holidays with the gang. This allows the show to turn into a clip reel revisiting all of our favourite episodes — Phoebe and Rachel convincing Chandler to search for the gifts Monica got them, the three-way showdown between Santa, the Holiday Armadillo, and Superman (weird), and many others. The real Christmas miracle is the gang spending Christmas together when Chandler shows up at home after quitting his job.

Parks and Recreation — Citizen Knope

Mike Schur’s ode to civic duty — Parks and Recreation did three Christmas episodes over its seven-season run. But it was Citizen Knope that brought all of the themes of the show together and blended them perfectly with the Christmas spirit. The episode celebrates Leslie Knope who is really an embodiment of all the values of Christmas — thoughtful, caring, and just plain good. When Leslie is suspended for two weeks, she struggles to find ways to continue her work to make Pawnee a better place. She manages to get everyone in the office the best gifts, and then they all work together to give Leslie the perfect gift. Everyone gets something to do, and we even get appearances from Jason Mantzoukas as Dennis Feinstein and Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio. Citizen Knope celebrates the work family, but it’s not the only one on this list.

Seinfeld — The Strike