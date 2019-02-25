The 2019 Academy Awards: Top 10 memorable moments from the Oscars

Here are some enthralling moments from the star-studded Oscar awards Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the song "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L Jackson as he wins the Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico poses backstage with his Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography awards for his film "Roma". (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Adam Lambert performs with the band Queen. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Melissa McCarthy presents the Best Costume Design award. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 "Green Book" producers Jim Burke, Charles Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Hayes Currie pose backstage with their Best Picture awards. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Stan Lee is displayed during the In Memoriam presentation. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:24 pm