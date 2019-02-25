App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 2019 Academy Awards: Top 10 memorable moments from the Oscars

Here are some enthralling moments from the star-studded Oscar awards

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the song "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the song "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." (Image: Reuters)
Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L Jackson as he wins the Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L Jackson as he wins the Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." (Image: Reuters)
Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico poses backstage with his Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography awards for his film "Roma". (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico poses backstage with his Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography awards for his film "Roma". (Image: Reuters)
Adam Lambert performs with the band Queen. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Adam Lambert performs with the band Queen. (Image: Reuters)
Melissa McCarthy presents the Best Costume Design award. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Melissa McCarthy presents the Best Costume Design award. (Image: Reuters)
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage. (Image: Reuters)
Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. (Image: Reuters)
"Green Book" producers Jim Burke, Charles Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Hayes Currie pose backstage with their Best Picture awards. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

"Green Book" producers Jim Burke, Charles Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Hayes Currie pose backstage with their Best Picture awards. (Image: Reuters)
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." (Image: Reuters)
Stan Lee is displayed during the In Memoriam presentation. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Stan Lee is displayed during the In Memoriam presentation. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Entertainment #Oscars #world

