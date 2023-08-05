That ’90s show: Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs is a tribute to the 1990s

(From left) Gulshan Devaiah, Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in 'Guns & Gulaabs', which will drop on Netflix on August 18.

Set in the 1990s, directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Guns & Gulaabs is their next offering post The Family Man and Farzi. Blending genres is what they do best and here too, it is the unique combination of crime and comedy which is the main attraction. From the cast, the duo has earlier worked with Rajkummar Rao in Stree (2018) and with Gulshan Devaiah in Unpaused (2020), but it is their first time working with Adarsh Gourav and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan (the legendary actor Mammootty’s son) who is making his debut on a streaming platform and in a Hindi series. This is also the late Satish Kaushik’s last project as an actor. Guns & Gulaabs will be released on Netflix on August 18.

Nidimoru says he wanted to let themselves loose with the genre mash-up and just have a lot of fun creating it, while DK believes the show also takes them back to their initial days of filmmaking with movies such as 99 (2009) and Shor in the City (2010).

For Rao, one of the biggest draws was working with the creators. “I want to be in every show or film they do. I wish I was in The Family Man and Farzi as well,” he laughs, adding that the duo is so good in both writing and directing. Talking about his character Paana Tipu, Rao says, even he was taken aback when he read the script. “I didn’t know whether to hate him or love him. But it was his unpredictable behaviour which fascinated me. He really means business but his actions end up evoking laughter,” he shares.

The world created by the creators also fascinated Salmaan, who is really glad he chose to make his OTT debut with Guns & Gulaabs. “What I love about my career is that I never make any grand plans. I never thought I’ll venture into different languages or formats, so getting a call from Raj and DK was a validation for me,” he says, adding that going to their sets was like going to university. “It is amazing to see different artists and creators at work and I get to hone my craft. It was a no-brainer for me. I had to be a part of this,” he adds.

With the show being his first long-format project, Salmaan, or DQ as he is fondly called, says, there is definitely a difference when he shoots for movies. “Raj and DK shoot really fast and cover a lot of ground every day, which is unlike anything I have done. Also, in a long-format show, you get to live in the moment for a longer period where you have room for improvisation. It is not just words in the script but also living in the moment when you are these characters,” he adds.

With many of the cast members being ’90s kids themselves, the nostalgia factor was definitely one of the factors that drew them to the world that Raj and DK had created. Rao reminisces about the simpler times when there were only landlines and one had to write love letters by hand in order to send a message to one’s girlfriend. “The best thing about the ’90s was that we were with each other physically — it wasn’t just about sending memes or messages. Human interaction is what I miss,” he says.

Adding to Rao’s sentiments, Salmaan also believes that the 1990s was a time when everyone really put an effort into doing anything. “There were photo albums to see. Today, we are so clued into each others’ lives that we don’t know what to talk about when we meet. That longing and mystery is not there today, which is both a good and bad thing,” he says. As for Devaiah, it is the long bus rides from school to home that he misses the most about the ’90s. Raj adds, “I think it’s human nature to look back at the time you miss. Nostalgia is part of us. There is a charm to the past.”

The one thing they all agree upon is that if there is one actor who made their ’90s special, it is the Badshah of Bollywood. “The one and only Shah Rukh Khan — the most jawan (young; also the title of SRK’s forthcoming film) actor of our times!” says Rao with a smile.