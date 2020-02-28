Thappad will make brand Taapsee more visible and esteemed: Brand expert

Taapsee Pannu has started 2020 on a hard-hitting note with her new venture Thappad, releasing in theatres on February 28. If reviews are anything to go by, they are all praises for Pannu’s new venture.

While critical acclaim is not new for Pannu, she has also been tasting box office success for some time now.

Take Badla for instance. It was one of the most profitable films of 2019 with a return on investment of 780 percent. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, minted as much as Rs 88 crore.

Along with Badla, Pannu has delivered five hit ventures in a span of six years in Bollywood including Mission Mangal, Judwaa 2, Pink, Manmarziyaan and her debut film in Bollywood Chasme Baddoor.

The actress is not only seeing a steady rise in the Hindi film industry, but also in the world of brands.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency, said, “Thappad will make brand Taapsee even more visible and esteemed.”

He added that her last venture Saand ki Aankh showed the versatility of Taapsee, and now, Thappad showcases her intensity. “So, brand Taapsee is getting bigger and better,” he said.

He also said that there has been a sudden depletion of women endorsers in the past few years.

"Currently, Deepika and Alia are getting all top brands. All the newcomers have limited recognition and appeal. As for Taapsee, she is becoming the choice of many brands as she is kind of middle-of-the-road on glamour; beautiful yet has purpose. A woman of substance. Many heroines don’t exhibit that strength of character, and this helps Taapsee differentiate,” he said.

According to the Duff & Phelps 2019 report, Pannu bagged as many as 11 brands last year.

To marketers, Pannu is hard-working and independent and this makes her aspirational for the young audience, a key attribute for any youth-centric brand to leverage on.

Brand experts say that Pannu represents the emerging India, which is active on social media, and where stars like her have an edge because of their relatively higher social media quotient.

“With brands increasingly addressing the younger generation, millennial and Gen Z actors have become an obvious choice. Today, with social media analytics platforms, marketers can better track the success of their social media campaigns,” said the report.

Pannu, who has 25.02 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, hence, becomes a crucial link between brands and the young population.

More than her social media presence, it is Pannu’s content-driven film choices that form a strong connect with the millennial and Gen Z population, which prefers to identify itself with things that stand for something.

Experts believe that if Pannu continues with the right film choices going forward, her brand value will increase.

After Thappad, this year the audience can see Pannu next in two sports dramas – Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu; murder mystery Haseen Dillruba; Womaniya which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj’s directorial venture Tadka.