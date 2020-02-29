Thappad starts slow, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan aims for Rs 60 crore

Thappad released on February 28 and arrived with some good buzz en route hitting theatre screens. Though this genre of films comes with its own restrictions when it comes to audience base, it was expected that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer would manage to do a bit better due to the fact that it was much in news.

Well, that didn’t really turn out to be the case, as the film started rather slow and then had a gradual growth during the evening and the night shows. As the day progressed, it became more and more clear that a first day in the range of Rs 4-5 crore won’t quite be a possibility and the film would have to settle for something much lesser.

This is what happened as Friday numbers turned out to be Rs 3.07 crore. Though this is a fair number for a genre like this, one still expected somewhat better due to Taapsee starring in the lead role and Anubhav Sinha at the helm of affairs.

In any case, majority of critics have loved the film and now the same sentiment is required from the audience as well. If that indeed turns out to be the case, the film could grow with the Rs 5 crore mark been crossed on Saturday.

On the other hand, last week’s release Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan has managed to hang in there on the second Friday. That seemed rather unlikely when weekdays saw some major drops when compared to Friday. However, since there isn’t much of a competition, the Ayushmann Khurranna-starrer managed to stay over the Rs 2-crore mark.

As a result, the film has collected Rs 46.92 crore already and now it’s a matter of time before the Rs 50 crore-milestone is achieved. In fact, it would be a close contest with Malang, which has crossed the Rs 58 crore mark and would easily go past the Rs 60 crore mark before the end of its lifetime.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, would pretty much do half the business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is approaching a lifetime score of Rs 30 crore after collecting Rs 25 crore in its first eight days.

Since Bhoot has been made on a controlled budget, and good recovery is expected from satellite and digital mediums as well, it would ultimately turn out to be a profitable affair for all involved.