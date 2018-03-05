Teaser of Rajinikanth starrer '2.O' leaked

The teaser of Rajinikanth-starrer '2.O' was today allegedly leaked in the social media, drawing outrage from the star's daughter Soundarya.

The Shankar-directed mega budget movie has Hindi cinema star Akshay Kumar and actress Amy Jackson besides the Tamil 'superstar' in leading roles.

The teaser was suspected to have been leaked from an exclusive screening for VIPs during the birthday of the film's producer, Subaskaran Alliraja of Lyca Productions, sources in the unit said without elaborating.

In their second venture after 'Enthiran,' Rajinikanth and Shankar have teamed up for the present film, which is expected to be a sci-fi thriller. A R Rahman has scored the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Soundarya spoke up against piracy, saying leaking of content was a "heartless act."

"Leaking (of) content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium," she said in a tweet.