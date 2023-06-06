Taylor Swift wearing bangles from Indian brand in recent video is winning the internet

Misho Designs shared the photos of Taylor Swift wearing the bangles on their Instagram page. (Photo credit: instagram.com/misho_designs).

Taylor Swift's latest video "Karma", which also features rapper "Ice Spice" from her album "Midnight", has become an obsession on the internet. The singer can be seen wearing various outfits in the video, but what caught the eye of many was Swift wearing a pair of bangles from the Indian brand, Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh.

The bangles are a set of three, costing Rs 8,755. Misho Designs shared a video and a photo of Swift wearing the bangles on their Instagram page with a caption saying, "Taylor Swift golden in MISHO. @taylorswift stacked up in MISHO’s Pala Bangles for her new tune ‘Karma’,".



The post generated several responses, with fans overjoyed at the singer wearing the bangles and many hoped that the singer would perform in India soon.

"I’m living for the hope of it all that Taylor comes India for The Eras Tour," a user wrote on Instagram.

"Is this an easter egg for The Era’s Tour in India?" another user wrote.

In the past, several other leading celebrities such as Zendaya, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also been seen wearing jewelry from the same brand.

